Freestyle Digital Media Acquires Dark Thriller ‘Maya’ for Early 2024 Release | Exclusive

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has acquired North American theatrical, DVD and VOD rights to Julia Verdin’s feature “Maya.”

“Maya” will begin its limited theatrical release on Jan. 21, 2024 with a screening at the Chandler International Film Festival in Arizona, followed by a Q&A presented by anti-trafficking organization Cece’s Hope Center. You can watch the trailer above.

The movie will be released in additional U.S. theatrical markets on Jan. 26, 2024 — including Minneapolis, Detroit, Dallas, Miami, Los Angeles and San Antonio. The same day the film will be available to rent or own on all digital platforms in North America. The film will also have a community release program for churches, community groups and non-profits. It will also be available to own on DVD on March 12, 2024.

“Maya” was written and directed by Verdin, whose credits as a producer include “The Merchant of Venice” (2004) and “2 Jacks” (2012). “Maya” is presented by the non-profit social impact organization Artists for Change. According to the official synopsis, the movie follows Maya (Isabella Feliciana), who “is raised in a household stricken by her father’s abandonment and her mother’s (Patricia Velasquez) ensuing alcoholism. She seeks an escape from her mother’s abusive boyfriend by confiding in a man she meets online, who convinces her to run away. Unbeknownst to Maya, she has been lured into a child trafficking scheme where her confidant quickly becomes her pimp, along with an older captive Kayla (Rumer Willis). While Maya fights to understand the difference between love and manipulation, her mother must fight through her addiction to bring her daughter home.”

The film made its world premiere in October at London’s Raindance Film Festival.