‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training’ Added to Sony’s 2024 Slate

“Demon Slayer” is headed to the big screen – the really big screen – next year.

Sony and Crunchyroll on Friday added “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training” to its release calendar. The anime feature will debut on Feb. 23, 2024, in traditional and Imax screens.

The official release describes the movie as showing “Episode 11 from the Swordsmith Village Arc, featuring the conclusion to the fierce battle between Tanjiro and Upper Four, Hantengu, and Nezuko’s triumph over the sun, in theaters for the first time. It’s followed by Episode 1 of the Hashira Training Arc, featuring the beginning of the training conducted by the Hashira in preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, also being shown for the first time.” It was directed by Haruo Sotozaki.

The series, according to the official synopsis, “begins when Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family is killed by a demon, joins the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his younger sister Nezuko back into a human after she is transformed into a demon.”

“Demon Slayer” is based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge, which consists of 23 volumes and over 150 million copies in publication. The animation for “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training” was produced by Ufotable.

Earlier this year Crunchyroll and Sony had a sleeper hit with “Suzume,” a Japanese animated feature from director Makoto Shinkai.