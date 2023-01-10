AMC’s Immortal Universe will connect, according to “Mayfair Witches” executive producers Esta Spalding and Mark Johnson (the latter also serves as EP on the network’s hit “Interview With the Vampire”). During the gothic-tinged thriller-drama show’s panel at the Winter Television Critics Association press tour Tuesday in Pasadena, Johnson said there are “ongoing conversations” to connect the two adaptations.

“I think if we continue, you will see a lot of connections, both in terms of characters, in terms of geography — some of them sort of fun, some of them almost like Easter eggs, and we very much want to tie the worlds together in a way that makes sense,” he said.

Based on the acclaimed “Lives of the Mayfair Witches” trilogy set up by Anne Rice, “Mayfair Witches” stars Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding, a pediatric neurosurgeon who must contend with a mysterious new power and discovers that she’s the unlikely heir to a family of witches. In Rice’s established works, some characters cross over from the “Mayfair Witches” universe to “The Vampire Chronicles” sphere, which centers on vampires Lestat de Lioncourt and Louis de Pointe du Lac (portrayed by Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson, respectively, on the AMC series adaptation).

“[‘Mayfair Witches’ and ‘Interview With the Vampire’ are] completely separate on one hand, but thematically, just in terms of Anne Rice — the way she deals with characters and the way she presents them — we want to find a way to have that all fluid throughout the various shows,” Johnson concluded.

Spalding teased that there’s one character who appears in both series, connecting in “strange ways.” She said, “I’m waiting for somebody to figure it out.”

Already, “Interview With the Vampire” established a loose connection, with the show’s premiere episode featuring a one-off mention to the Mayfair family “down the street.” Both series take place over several split timelines that connect, from 1910 to the present day.

“Mayfair Witches” also stars Harry Hamlin as Uncle Cortland, Jack Huston as the sinister spirit Lasher and Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve, an analogue and combination of two characters in the book series.

New episodes of the series debut on AMC on Sundays. Meanwhile, “Interview With the Vampire” has already been renewed for a second season.