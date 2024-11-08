‘Meet Me Next Christmas’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Holiday Flick?

What would you do to get into Pentatonix’s Christmas Eve concert? Well, for Christina Milian in “Meet Me Next Christmas,” the answer is, a lot.
That’s because, a year ago, Layla (Milian) met what she believed to be the man of her dreams after her flight got cancelled. They agreed to meet up one year later, at the concert. But, when she goes to buy her ticket, it’s already sold out.
So, she enlists the help of a personal concierge, and together, they run around New York City trying to secure a ticket. You’ll see some familiar faces on that journey though, so we rounded them up for you.
Here’s who’s who in “Meet Me Next Christmas.”
Layla (Christina Milian)
“Meet Me Next Christmas” centers on the love story of Layla, played by Christina Milian. You might know her first as a singer, but if you recognize her as an actor, it’s probably from “Step Up: High Water,” “Bring It On: Fight to the Finish” or more.
Teddy (Devale Ellis)
You probably recognize Teddy, played by Devale Ellis, from his time as Zac Taylor on “Sistas.” He’s also appeared in episodes of “The Blacklist,” “Gotham,” “Bigger” and more.
James (Kofi Siriboe)
James is the man Layla is hoping to reconnect with at the Pentatonix concert, and he’s played by Kofi Siriboe. You’ll probably recognize him as Ralph Angel Bordelon from “Queen Sugar.”
Jordy (Kalen Allen)
Jordy is Teddy’s cousin, who teaches him and Layla some moves to enter a competition to win Pentatonix tickets. He’s played by Kalen Allen, who previously appeared as Cyn in the series “With Love.”
Becca (Nikki Duval)
Nikki Duval plays Becca, having previously starred in series including “Strays” and “Workin’ Moms.”
Pentatonix (Themselves)
Yes, that’s the real Pentatonix performing throughout this movie. Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee all appear as themselves in the film, as they’re a real acapella group.
Roxy (Tymika Tafari)
“Slip” star Tymika Tafari plays Roxy, though she typically lends her voice to animated characters in projects like “PAW Patrol” and “Total Drama Island: Reboot.”