‘Meet Me Next Christmas’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Holiday Flick?

What would you do to get into Pentatonix’s Christmas Eve concert? Well, for Christina Milian in “Meet Me Next Christmas,” the answer is, a lot.

That’s because, a year ago, Layla (Milian) met what she believed to be the man of her dreams after her flight got cancelled. They agreed to meet up one year later, at the concert. But, when she goes to buy her ticket, it’s already sold out.

So, she enlists the help of a personal concierge, and together, they run around New York City trying to secure a ticket. You’ll see some familiar faces on that journey though, so we rounded them up for you.

Here’s who’s who in “Meet Me Next Christmas.”