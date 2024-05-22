“Megalopolis” has scored additional distribution in European territories following the film’s world premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

However, Francis Ford Coppola’s epic is still seeking domestic U.S. distribution.

“Megalopolis” has now sold to Australia (Madman Entertainment), Benelux (September Films), Bulgaria (Profilm), Czech Republic and Slovakia (Film Europe), Ex-Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom Film), Greece (Feelgood Entertainment), Hungary (Mozinet), Israel (Lev Cinemas), Morocco (Facility Event), Portugal (Midas Filmes), Romania (Independenta Film), Scandinavia (Njutafilms) and Turkey (Bir Film).

As TheWrap previously reported, the film locked distribution from Constantin Film for Germany and all German-speaking territories, including Switzerland and Austria; Eagle Pictures for Italy; Tripictures for Spain; Entertainment Film Distributors Limited for the United Kingdom and Le Pacte for France.

Written, produced and directed by Coppola, the film is a decades-long passion project for the “Godfather” filmmaker. He self-financed the epic himself, which is described as a Roman Epic fable set in an imagined Modern America. Adam Driver plays a genius artist who envisions a utopian future for the city of New Rome, while Giancarlo Esposito is the city’s mayor who remains committed to a regressive status quo.

Previously, the film screened prior to Cannes in Los Angeles for domestic distributors, but the film had no takers. Coppola is said to be seeking a marketing commitment that matches the film’s production budget, which is something of a tough sell. TheWrap has also learned that A24, Apple and Neon are currently not in the mix.

Deadline first reported the news.