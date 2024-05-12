Ahead of its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Francis Ford Coppola’s epic “Megalopolis” has secured distribution in five major European territories. The film locked distribution from Constantin Film for Germany and all German-speaking territories, including Switzerland and Austria; Eagle Pictures for Italy; Tripictures for Spain; and Entertainment Film Distributors Limited for the United Kingdom. Le Pacte for France was announced last week.

Written, produced and directed by Coppola, the film is a decades-long passion project for the “Godfather” director. He self-financed the epic himself, which is described as a Roman Epic fable set in an imagined Modern America. Adam Driver plays a genius artist who envisions a utopian future for the city of New Rome, while Giancarlo Esposito is the city’s mayor who remains committed to a regressive status quo.

The film screened ahead of Cannes in Los Angeles for distributors, but nobody bit. Yet. Coppola is said to be seeking a marketing commitment that matches the film’s $100 million+ budget, which is something of a tough sell given the film is as boundary-pushing as expected to those who’ve followed Coppola’s latest films.

But these new European distribution deals are certainly good news. Will the film lock United States distribution before or after its world premiere at Cannes this week?

Of the Italian deal, Eagle Pictures president Tarak Ben Ammar said in a statement, “Adding ‘Megalopolis’ to Eagle’s roster is a dream come true. Not only has the greatest director of our time delivered a commercial film which perfectly fits our theatrical slate, it’s a groundbreaking cinematic experience.”

Constantin Film executive board chairman Oliver Berben added, “‘Megalopolis’ is a project close to our hearts — not only for Coppola, but also for us. It makes us incredibly proud to bring it to theaters in Germany. This film has what it takes to become a cult classic and I can’t wait for more people to see it. ‘Megalopolis’ is more than just great entertainment, it’s an allegory, a vision of the future.”

Entertainment Film Distributors managing director Nigel Green said, “It is an honor and a delight to have a film from one of the greatest directors in the history of cinema on our slate. ‘Megalopolis’ is a very special film that makes you believe again in the unique experience of cinema.”

And Tripictures president Felipe Ortiz said, “For TRIPICTURES, it is an honor to have the opportunity to release ‘Megalopolis’ in Spain. This film is one more masterpiece from the great Francis Ford Coppola that we know will touch all the audiences and remain a legacy in everybody’s mind.”

Coppola’s longtime lawyer, Barry Hirsch and, Goodfellas (formerly Wild Bunch International) president Vincent Maraval brokered the new “Megalopolis” deals with Constantin Film’s Oliver Berben and Gero Worstbrock (Germany), Eagle Pictures’ Tarak Ben Ammar (Italy), Entertainment Film Distributors Limited’s Nigel Green (U.K.) nad Tripictures’ Felipe, Luis and Sandra Ortiz (Spain). Hirsch and Maraval also handled the deal with Jean Labadie’s Le Pacte for France.

The Cannes Film Festival kicks off on May 14.