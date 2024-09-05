‘Megalopolis’ Trailer Gets a Do-Over After Fake Quotes Controversy

A new trailer for “Megalopolis” has arrived, and this time, they aren’t using any fake quotes from critics.

It comes in the wake of Lionsgate recalling its previous trailer, after the footage featured apparent quotes from negative reviews of previous Coppola films heralded as masterpieces, like “Apocalypse Now” and “The Godfather.” But as it turned out, those harsh words — used in an apparent attempt to turn the divided response to “Megalopolis” from a bug into a feature — weren’t real.

“Lionsgate is immediately recalling our trailer for ‘Megalopolis,’” a Lionsgate spokesman told TheWrap after the company pulled the trailer down. “We offer our sincere apologies to the critics involved and to Francis Ford Coppola and American Zoetrope for this inexcusable error in our vetting process. We screwed up. We are sorry.”

You can watch the new footage in the video below.

A vision lives only with the bravery to move it forward. Get your tickets NOW for MEGALOPOLIS: The Ultimate IMAX Experience on September 23. In IMAX everywhere September 27. https://t.co/j1tOSjxS3d pic.twitter.com/pBHyZDxwhz — IMAX (@IMAX) September 5, 2024

Of course, it still seems to be trying to get ahead of things, with a voiceover from Laurence Fishburne, who also stars in the film, kicking things off saying “One filmmaker has always been ahead of his time. Now, from visionary writer and director Francis Ford Coppola comes an event nothing can prepare you for.”

From there, much of the footage is the same from the original trailer, including shots of Adam Driver’s character seemingly stopping and starting time at will, pieces of meteor falling to earth, and more.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “In a speculative metropolis that evokes contemporary New York and ancient Rome alike, a visionary architect (Adam Driver) chases a utopian vision with profound implications for the future of the city and of humanity itself.”

In addition to Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Jason Schwartzman and Grace VanderWaal all star in the huge drama.

“Megalopolis” hits theaters everywhere on September 27.