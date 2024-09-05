‘Megalopolis’ Trailer Gets a Do-Over After Fake Quotes Controversy

Lionsgate recalled the previous trailer following the blowback

Megalopolis
American Zoetrope

A new trailer for “Megalopolis” has arrived, and this time, they aren’t using any fake quotes from critics.

It comes in the wake of Lionsgate recalling its previous trailer, after the footage featured apparent quotes from negative reviews of previous Coppola films heralded as masterpieces, like “Apocalypse Now” and “The Godfather.” But as it turned out, those harsh words — used in an apparent attempt to turn the divided response to “Megalopolis” from a bug into a feature — weren’t real.

“Lionsgate is immediately recalling our trailer for ‘Megalopolis,’” a Lionsgate spokesman told TheWrap after the company pulled the trailer down. “We offer our sincere apologies to the critics involved and to Francis Ford Coppola and American Zoetrope for this inexcusable error in our vetting process.  We screwed up. We are sorry.”

You can watch the new footage in the video below.

Of course, it still seems to be trying to get ahead of things, with a voiceover from Laurence Fishburne, who also stars in the film, kicking things off saying “One filmmaker has always been ahead of his time. Now, from visionary writer and director Francis Ford Coppola comes an event nothing can prepare you for.”

From there, much of the footage is the same from the original trailer, including shots of Adam Driver’s character seemingly stopping and starting time at will, pieces of meteor falling to earth, and more.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “In a speculative metropolis that evokes contemporary New York and ancient Rome alike, a visionary architect (Adam Driver) chases a utopian vision with profound implications for the future of the city and of humanity itself.”

In addition to Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Jason Schwartzman and Grace VanderWaal all star in the huge drama.

“Megalopolis” hits theaters everywhere on September 27.

A man with graying hair and a darker beard shows a confident look as he sits on a game show set with a nametag reading "Michael," a red buzzer button in front of him — and a strange looking creature in a drawing on the left.
Read Next
‘The Luckiest Man in America’ Review: Paul Walter Hauser Gives a Winning Game Show Performance

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.