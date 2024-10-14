Megyn Kelly Shares Why She Hates Bryan Cranston: It’s ‘Personal’ | Video

Megyn Kelly has “personal” reasons for hating “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston.

While talking with author Allie Beth Stuckey on “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the SiriusXM host explained she had a couple reasons that she went from loving Cranston as a performer to disliking him as a person in a short time.

“Enter into the conversation Bryan Cranston, who I loved in ‘Breaking Bad’ – just like most Americans who saw the series – but who I cannot stand as an individual,” Kelly began as she discussed the actor following his endorsement of Kamala Harris. “And the reason I can’t stand Bryan Cranston is personal. I’ll tell you what it is.”

After sharing a clip of Cranston endorsing the vice president at a “Fighting for Reproductive Freedom” event over the weekend, Kelly continued, “[He] really wants to make sure his grandchildren can be aborted.”

Geting to her personal connection, Kelly added, “The reason I don’t like Bryan Cranston is because a dear friend of mine was one of this guy’s closest friends for decades. And Bryan Cranston dumped my friend as his friend because he’s a Republican and voted for Trump.”

“He’s not even like a huge Republican,” the conservative host continued. “He’s a Republican… he’s a right-leaning guy, but he ended their lifelong friendship just because he turned out to be a Trump supporter. That is so vile and so disgusting and is right on brand with what we just heard there.”

At the event over the weekend, Cranston said, “I am not a politician. I am not a doctor or a lawyer, but I played all of those on TV. But I am a father of a daughter, and it’s important to me for her life now, for the future other father’s daughters to be able to have within their lifetime the fundamental right, freedom of choice.”

Cranston continued, “There should not be anyone but them deciding what happens to their own body. That’s why I’m enthusiastically supporting Vice President Harris and Governor Walz.”

The actor has remained politically outspoken against Donald Trump for years – including last year when he explained to CNN’s Chris Wallace that the “Make America Great Again” slogan could be perceived as a “racist remark” given how things have changed over the years when it comes to non-white people having more rights over the years in this country.

Watch the full Megyn Kelly clip above.



