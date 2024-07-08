Megyn Kelly Calls Parkinson’s Doctor’s White House Visits ‘Key Piece of the Puzzle’ in ‘What’s Wrong With’ Biden

Megyn Kelly thinks the many visits of a Parkinson’s specialist to the White House represent a “key piece to the puzzle” in what could be going on with President Joe Biden’s health.

Kelly broke down the timeline on Monday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show” and in an article online, saying those visits could decipher “what’s wrong” with the president after a dismal showing at his debate against former President Donald Trump just a week-and-a-half ago.

The host cited reports from the New York Times and others that Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Parkinson’s disease expert Dr. Kevin Cannard visited the White House eight times in the course of eight months. Kelly added that most of those appointments were scheduled by the Navy nurse in charge of Biden’s care.

“We have no independent confirmation that all of those visits were for President Biden or to examine him, but we know a Parkinson’s doctor has been at the White House almost every month for the past year,” Kelly said. “And if he was meeting with President Biden — the man who refuses to take a cognitive test — it is a massive scandal.”

“The White House has some explaining to do, and the American people deserve answers,” Kelly added.

Journalists pressed White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for answers about the doctor’s visits on Monday, leading to a contentious exchange. She declined to confirm details but underlined that Biden had seen a neurologist each year as part of his annual physical exam. As of his last physical in February, she noted, the report from the president’s doctor noted that he showed no sign of neurological issues such as Parkinson’s or a stroke.

Questions of Biden’s viability to run for a second term in the White House hit a fever pitch after his poor showing during the June 27 presidential debate against Donald Trump. The president stumbled through much of the debate with a scratchy throat and wandering mind, often coming off as inarticulate.

Many key Democratic donors are now urging the president to step aside to make way for a different nominee. Rob Reiner, who has been a longtime donor to the party, is the latest to voice his opinion as he called for Biden to step down.

“It’s time to stop f–king around,” the director tweeted Sunday. “If the Convicted Felon wins, we lose our Democracy. Joe Biden has effectively served US with honor, decency, and dignity. It’s time for Joe Biden to step down.”

Watch the full Megyn Kelly clip in the video at the top of this story.