Megyn Kelly Calls CNN’s Kaitlan Collins a ‘Biased,’ ‘Cold-Hearted Bitch’ After Viral Bill Maher Interview | Video

Megyn Kelly attacked CNN’s Kaitlan Collins following an appearance the anchor made on Bill Maher’s show, calling her a “cold-hearted b*tch,” and arguing against the notion that CNN provides fair and balanced coverage.

“The media, of course, has been disgusting,” Kelly kicked off her segment on her SiriusXM show, adding that a recent clip of Collins, “who CNN is trying to make into a star,” went viral.

“I’m sorry, but she’s only a star with leftists and the fact that she has some roots in Alabama does not make her a fair and balanced reporter,” Kelly said. “I will submit for the record: Her biggest sin is not that she is biased, though she is, it’s that she’s boring. She’s extremely boring with no personality.”

Kelly continued the intensely personal attacks, saying “I have a pro tip for her: Smile, try smiling every once in a while.”

“Try not to be, like in your delivery, such a cold-hearted b*tch all the time, because it gives people nothing to bond to,” Kelly carried on, unprompted. “You can be a tough interviewer and also have some warmth—unless there’s none inside of you, in which case it’s more difficult.”

Kelly then admitted that she doesn’t even know Collins personally, after leveling attacks on her character.

The viral clip was then shown of Collins asserting that Donald Trump’s threatening nature toward the press is more concerning than Kamala Harris’ lack of participation in an interview.

“I don’t think you can say that CNN is anything but fair,” Collins said in the clip.

Kelly scoffed at the assertion, saying “She was actually on there suggesting that CNN is fair in its coverage and that you can trust CNN.”