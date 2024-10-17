Megyn Kelly Says Kamala Harris Should Have Called Her for Fox News Advice: ‘This, Madam Vice President, Was the Wrong Strategy’

Megyn Kelly said that Kamala Harris should have asked for her advice before going on Fox News Wednesday and also should have refrained from “bashing” Donald Trump during her combative conversation with Bret Baier.

The SiriusXM host, who worked at Fox News from 2oo4 to 2017, dubbed the appearance a “total failure” that “did not move the needle at all” on Thursday, while dismissing Harris’ “small-ball plans for the economy.”

As Kelly explained on her podcast, “This, Madam Vice President, was the wrong strategy … you do not win Fox viewers over by bashing Donald Trump. They love Trump or they’re at least open-minded to Trump.” She added that Harris should have instead demonstrated how she is a “better option” to the GOP candidate and that she isn’t “as radical as they have been hearing every day, all day on Fox News for a year.”

“She spent the majority of her time bashing Trump. That’s what, obviously, this was about for her. She wanted to go on Fox News, into the belly of the beast, and just bash Donald Trump,” Kelly said. She unwittingly admitted, however, that some of Harris’ critiques of the ex-president were justified, saying, “It was one long game of Trump the piñata with a bunch of attacks that, in many cases, were utterly baseless.”

She went on to add that Harris “lied over and over and over on her positions, on her policies. She denied her own record. And the worst thing was — and we saw it over and over — she dodged question after question after question after question after question and then played the victim.”

Kelly also said that Harris and President Joe Biden are “the chief sufferers of Trump Derangement Syndrome,” the term used by Trump fans to mock their critics.

Kelly previously said in July that she would “walk over broken glass” to vote for Trump, praising him for his “strength, resilience and ability literally under fire,” following his being grazed by a would-be assassin’s bullet at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The incident left one spectator dead, but did not seriously wound the former president.

Other right-leaning outlets like The Hill dubbed the interview a “disaster.” Meanwhile, the New York Times assessed the interview as a win for Harris, noting that the VP “largely steered the conversation in her preferred direction.”

Per Nielsen, the interview drew 7.8 million viewers, while Trump’s town hall on women’s issues for the same network failed to crack half that viewership at just 3 million, as TheWrap reported on Thursday.