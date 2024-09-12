Megyn Kelly Praises CNN for Showing Kamala Harris Supported Gender Transition for Detained Immigrants | Video

Megyn Kelly is doing something she isn’t known for: praising CNN.

On her Thursday episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the conservative journalist heaped accolades on CNN and reporter Andrew Kaczynski for his coverage of Kamala Harris supporting taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries for detained immigrants back in 2019 as part of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. She also called out Time Magazine, which had called Trump’s claim false before issuing a correction.

“He did what a reporter should do,” Kelly said of Kaczynski. “He pulled her ACLU questionnaire she filled out in 2019 and indeed, she answered yes to all of this controversial stuff… Harris replied… ‘It is important that transgender individuals who rely on the state for care receive the treatment they need, which includes access to treatment associated with gender transition.’”

Kelly continued, citing Harris’ language from the American Civil Liberties Union’s questionnaire, “She viewed gender transition treatment ‘as a medical necessity,’ and said, ‘I will direct all federal agencies responsible for providing essential medical care to deliver transition treatment.’”

An apoplectic Kelly went on to argue, “This is a scandal, and the media failure and actual pushback on it is a secondary scandal, and the fact that ABC did not raise this at all [during the debate] is a third scandal connected with scandals 1 and 2.”

Kelly’s segment came after Trump’s claims during Tuesday night’s presidential debate referenced that same ACLU questionnaire, surfaced on CNN by Kaczynski on Monday.

Our report on CNN tonight: NEW on CNN: On a 2019 ACLU questionnaire Kamala Harris said she supported taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries for detained immigrants, decriminalizing drug possession, and drastic cuts to ICE along with a pledge "end' immigrant detention. pic.twitter.com/KvsJrCTz4H — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) September 10, 2024

“Now she wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison,” Trump said during the debate in a statement that surprised many viewers. “This is a radical left liberal that would do this.”

Kaczynski broke down why Harris answered the way she did when it came to the gender transition surgeries, along with cuts to ICE and decriminalizing drug possession.

“This questionnaire is really an interesting snapshot in time of that 2019 Democratic primary,” he said. “Kamala Harris was trying to get to the left of Bernie Sanders, she was trying to get to the left of Elizabeth Warren, and you really see that in a lot of these answers.”

Watch the full Megyn Kelly clip and CNN coverage above.