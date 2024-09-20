Megyn Kelly Trashes Oprah Following Kamala Harris Town Hall: ‘She’s a Propagandist Trying to Shove Messaging Down My Throat’ | Video

Megyn Kelly thinks Kamala Harris and Oprah Winfrey’s town hall was a propaganda-fueled mess.

The SiriusXM host told her listeners on “The Megyn Kelly Show” Friday that although she “used to love” Oprah when she was growing up, what she saw during her and the vice president’s chat on Thursday left her questioning that affection.

“Before I was a reporter, I never even thought to question whether Oprah might be intentionally misleading me,” Kelly said. “Then last night, the dawn came and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, she is not a reporter. She’s a propagandist trying to shove messaging down my throat of whatever she believes not what’s real.’”

Kelly continued later, “Oprah is no longer in the business of staying up on the news. I bet she didn’t even watch the damn debate. She’s reading, undoubtedly, from blue cards her staff gave her. That’s how ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ was shot. Oprah didn’t have to think of her own questions.”

Kelly then went after Oprah’s physical appearance. She tied the legendary daytime host’s weight loss to her losing a step or two when it came to commanding a crowd. Kelly said the enthusiasm of her early career was gone, adding, “I miss fat Oprah.”

“Now this thin Ozempic Oprah has lost – along with the pounds — her heart, her sense of authenticity,” she added.

Oprah’s town hall discussion was a star-studded affair Thursday. Other celebrities like Bryan Cranston, Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Lopez and Julia Roberts all made appearances.

Meryl Streep popped in for a webcast chat with Harris and accidentally started off by greeting her, “Hello, President Harris!” The vice president responded with a smile, “47 days!”

