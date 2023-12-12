Tucker Carlson, who was fired by Fox News in April, “left a dying animal,” said Megyn Kelly on Monday as Carlson launched his new subscription news service, Tucker Carlson Network.

“It will be the best thing that ever happened to you,” said Kelly, who was an anchor at Fox News until 2017. “It’ll be a great thing for America.

“You’ve left a dying animal and you’ve gotten on top of this new exciting horse, and you’re going to ride it off into the sunset, all the way to your dying day, Tucker,” said Kelly on her SiriusXM show. Kelly was one of several women who sued Fox News’ late CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment in 2016.

Carlson’s service service is a continuation of the political commentary he has shared via video on X over the past few months. He called the Elon Musk-owned social platform “an amazing venue for us,” but one that isn’t “set up for these videos.”

He vowed to bring “a lot of material, a lot of news, a lot of facts, a lot of thoughtful opinions” to subscribers, who will be paying $9 a month for the service.

Added Carlson, “We had a huge library where we worked before [at Fox News]. We lost the whole thing, so we want to rebuild that.”

He promised that TCN will “reshape the world,” but that he will continue to be a presence on X as well.

“I mean, it truly is the world’s last big free-speech platform,” Carlson said of X. “There’s something very appealing about that. We took seven international trips this summer around the world … and it just confirmed my belief that everything is changing so fast, particularly America’s role in the world.”

On Sunday, Musk cited “free speech for bringing back Infowars founder and Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to X. Jones had been banned from the platform in 2018 for tweets that violated the company’s abusive behavior policy. Musk joined a conversation on X over the weekend with far-right figures Jones, Andrew Tate and Vivek Ramaswamy.