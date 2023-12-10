A day after holding a poll on whether conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should be allowed back on X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk joined an X Spaces conversation with Jones, famed misogynist Andrew Tate, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, former Trump official Mike Flynn and others.

The men discussed a wide range of topics in a nearly three-hour session, including Musk advocating for his belief that people should be having many more children, Jones repeatedly bringing up “globalists” and everyone praising Musk. The conversation also included a variety of misinformation, both subtle and extreme, leaving an audience of more than 60,000 listening live to parse the truth from what they were hearing themselves.

The Spaces was hosted by Mario Nawfal, a businessman who’s found success on X with his approach he describes as “unfiltered” in his X bio. Musk announced the conversation Sunday morning when he tweeted, “Get ready for an explosive session as Alex Jones takes the stage for the first time on 𝕏.”

“Thank you for allowing me back into the public square so that I can actually tell the world what really happened,” Jones told Musk. The social media platform’s owner talked with Jones about his conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook shooting being a false flag.

Musk had previously indicated that he brought Jones back to the platform to defend “freedom of speech.” He said, “I vehemently disagree with what he said about Sandy Hook, but are we a platform that believes in freedom of speech or are we not? That is what it comes down to in the end. If the people vote him back on, this will be bad for 𝕏 financially, but principles matter more than money.”

The full archived recording is available below:

Musk also said that, according to logs from the platform, the actual reason for suspending Jones was when he insulted a journalist, following his Sandy Hook claims.

When asked by Twitter personality Ed Krassenstein whether Jones lying would lead to him being banned once again from the platform, Musk responded that the platform would “follow the law” but that they were looking to avoid long-term bans. He said, “We need to look at the circumstances there. … so if somebody says something that is unlawful, then we will take action if someone does not do something that is unlawful then we would aspire to not take action.”

Musk himself said that most conspiracy theories that people have about X/Twitter are even more true than people think, with the conversation turning to the earlier Twitter Files release of internal documents by Musk after taking over the platform. He attempted to use those documents to criticize the previous regime that ran the platform, but it didn’t seem to gain as much traction as Musk hoped.

Jones worked to shift the conversation away from himself, putting questions to Musk. Among numerous other topics, Jones asked Musk if he would like to run for president, which Musk said is not something he’d be interested in.

“If you get big and people start listening, they’re going to come at you,” Tate claimed. Tate has been charged with rape and human trafficking.

Musk used the conversation to promote his ideas about glowing the global population by having numerous children and colonizing space.

The group bro’d out, with Tate stating, “Alex is certainly a friend of mine. I’ve known him for a long time. And I’m extremely happy he’s back.”

In another moment of dude bonding, Musk was asked if he would consider running for President of the United States. He demurred, “I would like to stay as a technologist and build rockets, electric cars, you know, things that technologies that hopefully, have a good effect on the world… I would not like to be President.”

Mike Flynn also joined the conversation and proposed setting up “an intellectual debate” between Jones and Musk, a suggestion that was seconded by Jones.

Flynn also engaged with Jones about eating bugs and setting up MMA fights as Musk continued to expound upon politics. He said, “I’m not okay with some organization I didn’t vote for controlling my destiny or that of other people. I don’t know if they’re necessarily fully controlling, but they certainly are influencing things … I think an elected form of government is not a good idea.”

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine was another conversation point. Jones insisted that the “Mayor of Kiev” has accused President Zelenskyy of “becoming a dictator” and the country putting “an American journalist in a gulag.”