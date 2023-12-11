Tucker Carlson launched his own subscription streaming service on Monday, an extension of the former Fox News host’s interview programming on Elon Musk’s X.

Tucker Carlson Network costs $9 a month, or $72 annually, and will be accessible through Carlson’s website. It will house at least five different programs by midweek, including interviews, short-form videos, and monologues, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Carlson, fired by Fox News in April in the wake of the $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over defamatory coverage of the 2020 election, has been airing commentary in videos posted to Twitter since May.

According to Carlson’s website, the subscription not only includes exclusive content and interviews but also “a direct line to Tucker and his team.”

“We are the sworn enemies of lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink,” the website reads. “We believe the corporate media is broken beyond repair, and the only way forward is to build something better. If this sounds like you, too, then join us today.”

Former White House adviser Neil Patel will become the streaming service’s chief executive. Carlson and Patel were college roommates and worked together to found the Daily Caller, which Patel is still in control of. Patel and Carson have been working together to fund the project, recently bringing in a $15 million seed round, led by 1789 Capital.

Carlson’s former executive producer Justin Wells will serve as Tucker Carlson Network’s president and oversee programming.

The former Fox host will continue to post free content on Elon Musk’s X. The Tucker Carlson Network also plans to launch a podcast titled “The Tucker Carlson Podcast.”

According to the website, “News coverage in the West has become a tool of repression and control,” and Carlson has the fix.

“There’s only one solution to a propaganda spiral like the one we’re living through, and it’s telling the truth about the things that matter — clearly and without fear,” says the website. “That’s our job. We plan to do it every day, no matter what.”