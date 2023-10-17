Tucker Carlson’s Media Company Raises $15 Million in Seed Round Led by ‘Anti-Woke’ Firm 

1789 Capital, co-founded by Omeed Malik, invests in conservative-friendly companies 

Tucker Carlson and Neil Patel’s new media company raised a $15 million seed round led by recently launched firm 1789 Capital, which aims to specialize in conservative-leaning organizations, The Wall Street Journal reports. 

Carlson reportedly started courting wealthy conservative media investors to help get his relatively undefined venture off the ground in June. The media company will be driven by subscriptions but will also provide free video content of Carlson and others. 

In the meantime, Carlson has been posting content, mostly interviews, to X (formerly Twitter). While the platform claims that Carlson’s content gets more views on X than he would on cable news, the metrics used are unreliable and do not accurately depict the number of users who truly watched the content rather than just scrolling past. 

Omeed Malik launched 1789 Capital earlier this year and aims to target a gap in the market that he believes was left in the wake of the “wokeness,” of more traditional investment firms. 

The firm’s investment in Carlson’s media venture was registered in Nevada under the holding company name Last Country, Inc. The investment is structured as a SAFE, or Simple Agreement for Future Equity. 

Malik is no stranger to Carlson and Patel’s media ventures, as he also invested in their digital media company, the Daily Caller

1789 Capital is attempting to push the media venture forward by showing proof of concept for its online video-driven business model, in order to foster further investments down the line, according to the WSJ. 

Malik is setting out to change the narrative around media financiers, saying that many Silicon Valley venture firms have no interest in being affiliated with conservative-leaning companies. 

Since Carlson exited Fox News, he has been repeatedly accused by the network of breaching his contract, which is in effect until early 2025. 

