Tucker Carlson Boasts Trump Interview on X Will Get ‘Far Larger Audience’ Than Fox News Debate (Video)

Tucker Carlson says Team Trump approached him with the idea for counter-programming Fox News’ GOP candidates debate Wednesday night, saying in a teaser video that their upcoming interview on X will “receive a far larger audience” than the former president would have reached on cable news.

“On Sunday, Donald Trump announced that he will not participate in tonight’s Republican candidates’ debate hosted by Fox News in Milwaukee,” Carlson began in the video (below) posted to X. “Whatever you think of Trump, he is as of tonight the indisputable far and away front-runner in the Republican race. We think voters have an interest in hearing what he thinks.”

That’s where the ever-inferential former Fox News host sorta spilled the tea, steeped in a potent humble-brag: “When Trump approached us about having a conversation with a far larger audience than he’d receive on cable news, we happily accepted,” Carlson said.

Carlson has been posting commentary and interviews regularly to X since his ouster from Fox News, in spite of legal letters and other communications from his former network, which had maintained he was in breach of contract. Not a peep on that front since Fox sent a cease-and-desist letter in mid-June.

A six-week-old letter certainly wasn’t slowing Carlson down on Wednesday night: “That interview will air tonight in this space at 8:55,” he concluded. “We hope you’ll watch.”

Fox News did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

Check out the teaser below: