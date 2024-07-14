Megyn Kelly Says Trump Shooting Means She’ll ‘Walk Over Broken Glass’ to Vote for Him | Video

The United States “has one last chance” to avoid becoming “Venezuela on steroids” in the wake of Saturday’s shooting in Pennsylvania, conservative host Megyn Kelly said: electing Donald Trump. “I’ve previously disclosed he will have my vote, and I am now one of the people who will walk over broken glass to make sure I cast my vote,” Kelly said. “And I know I won’t be alone.”

“I think now you are going to see formerly blue states rush to pull the lever for Donald Trump. I thought it was bad before tonight, and I just — I think my fellow Americans will understand how important it is to send a message loud and clear to the people who want to change our country that we won’t allow it, that we are not going to lose sight of one another,” Kelly added in a somber tone.

Thousands were in Butler, Pennsylvania, to hear Trump speak, Kelly said. The crowd included kids who “just wanted to see the former president” but “ran for their lives” five minutes into the speech after the shots were fired. After “two of [Trump’s] most ardent fans were shot dead,” she said, “and yet much like 9/11, after it was all over, the American flag still waved.”

“That’s what it’s all about,” Kelly continued. “Our flag was still there. We’re still there. We’re still with each other. I just said this on July 4th. We are so lucky to have been born in this country. We hit the lottery. Our patriotism must be reignited for America.”

The best way to reignite that patriotism is electing Trump, Kelly insisted. “President Trump needs to win this election. Period. President Trump needs to win this election,” she said. “It’s not about him anymore. It’s about us. And so I hope you’ll vote, and I hope you’ll vote Republican.”

Kelly’s commentary offered a stark contrast to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Sunday morning interview on “Meet the Press.” Vermont’s senator insisted that now is not the time for “radical rhetoric” and that the United States should hold “a serious discussion of where we are as a nation and how we go forward.”

He added, “You know, in a certain way, Kristen, politics should be kind of boring.”

“Our health care system is dysfunctional. How do we fix it? Well, it’s kind of a boring discussion,” Sanders said. “But we need a health care system that guarantees health care for all people. We have massive income and wealth inequality. Well, maybe a boring discussion.”

“Should three people own more wealth than the bottom half of American society?” he continued, running down his own priorities. “So I think what we have got to see is serious discussion of serious issues, and not this kind of harsh rhetoric that we have heard for the last number of years.”