Mel B is joining the judges panel for Season 2 of the Paramount+ singing competition “Queen of the Universe.”

The Spice Girls alum joins returning judges Michelle Visage, Vanessa Williams, and Trixie Mattel. Graham Norton will also return as host.

“Queen of the Universe” follows the world’s most talented drag queens as they battle it out for global domination, and countries go head-to-head spotlighting their top talent. Each episode features the queens as they debut a new musical performance in front of a live audience and the “Pop Diva Panel” of judges in the hopes of being crowned.

The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and World of Wonder, the producers behind “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Mel B has become a seasoned judge, appearing on shows including “America’s Got Talent” and “The X Factor” UK. She’s also hosted several series, like “Lip Sync Battle UK.”

She is, of course, also part of one of the most popular girl groups of all time, the Spice Girls. Since their rise to success, she’s carved out a global career as a television entertainer, theater performer, a movie actress and author.