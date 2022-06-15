Peyton List is set to star in an upcoming YA series for Paramount+. The working title is “School Spirits.”

On Wednesday, the streamer announced a series order for the drama, which focuses on a teen stuck in the afterlife who decides to investigate her mysterious disappearance alongside a group of other students who are also stuck in limbo at their high school.

It is based on an upcoming graphic novel by Nate & Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen, set to be published in fall 2023.

The eight-episode series is produced by Awesomeness Live-Action Studio, with Oliver Goldstick (“Pretty Little Liars,” “Bridgerton”) serving as showrunner and executive producer. Nate and Megan Trinrud are also executive producing, and they wrote the pilot.

Max Winkler (“Cruel Summer,” “Jungleland”) is directing the pilot. The series will premiere on Paramount+ on a date to be announced.

“School Spirits” is overseen by the newly promoted Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, executive vice presidents and co-heads of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness live-action series and film.