Jimmy Kimmel Is Tickled by Melania Wishing Trump Success Over Social Media: ‘Think She Just Said Goodbye via Press Release’ | Video

Melania Trump did not attend the White House meeting with the Biden administration with her husband, instead wishing him luck on social media. That really delighted ABC host Jimmy Kimmel, who’s pretty sure that was her way of saying goodbye.

President Biden met with Donald Trump on Wednesday to ensure a peaceful, smooth transition of power, and normally, the incoming and outgoing First Ladies also meet. However, Melania opted not to attend.

Instead, her office posted to X, writing on her behalf, “Mrs. Trump will not be attending today’s meeting at the White House. Her husband’s return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success.”

“I think she just said goodbye via press release, right?” Kimmel joked, reading the message. “I have no idea why Melania skipped the meeting with Jill Biden, but if I had to guess, I’d say maybe it’s because there was no money in it.”

The late night host did have a second guess though, joking that Melania “had crying in the dark scheduled for this morning instead.” But, he doesn’t think First Lady Jill Biden was too torn up about it.

“Oh no, she can’t? Please give her my ‘be best,’” Kimmel jokingly supplied on Biden’s behalf.

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.