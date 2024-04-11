‘Melrose Place’ Revival in Development at CBS Studios

A revival of ’90s hit “Melrose Place” is in the works at CBS Studios, with original stars Heather Locklear, Daphne Zuniga and Laura Leighton set to return, TheWrap has learned.

The Darren Star-created night-time soap followed the complicated lives of several 20-somethings who lived in a Los Angeles apartment complex called Melrose Place, where the drama included a bombing, a drowning and a “Dynasty”-esque pool fight.

Locklear played advertising exec Amanda Woodward, whose addition to the show late in the first season helped boost ratings at the time. Zuniga played Jo Reynolds on the series from 1992 to 1999 while Leighton played Sydney Andrews, sister of Josie Bassett’s character Jane.

Lauren Gussis of “Dexter” and “Insatiable” fame is set to write and executive produce the revival, which would see the “OG residents” returning when one of their friends die. Per the logline, the reunion “uncovers old traumas, rekindles old romances, reignites old resentments and reveals new secrets.”

The series, which originated on Fox, was previously revived on the CW in 2009. The 2009 reboot featured a new cast of 20-somethings living at the famed apartment building, including Katie Cassidy, Colin Egglesfield, Stephanie Jacobsen, Jessica Lucas, Michael Rady, Shaun Sipos and Ashlee Simpson.

Locklear was added to the cast of the later to beef up ratings, but the same boost she provided in the ’90s did not materialize and the series was canceled after one season.

The original cast of “Melrose Place” included Grant Show, Andrew Shue, and Courtney Thorne-Smith, as well as future “Desperate Housewives” stars Marcia Cross and Doug Savant and Kristin Davis, who went on to reteam with Star on “Sex and the City.” The series was part of the “Beverly Hills, 90210” universe created by Aaron Spelling and aired after the teen-centric series for its first two seasons.

