Melrose Place Reunion Fantasy Island

Laura Magruder/Fox

Ratings: ‘Melrose Place’ Reunion on Fox’s ‘Fantasy Island’ Is a Bust on First NFL Sunday

by | September 13, 2021 @ 2:33 PM

CBS’ ”Big Brother“ puts up its biggest Sunday audience of Season 23

Fox’s much-promoted “Melrose Place” reunion episode of “Fantasy Island” didn’t put up dream ratings for the broadcast network on Sunday, the first NFL Sunday of the season, according to initial Nielsen data.

Due to the nature of live sports, the below preliminary numbers for NBC, CBS and Fox are subject to significant adjustment (especially NBC’s) and should not be considered accurate until final data comes in later Monday. The numbers do not include out-of-home viewing data.

Become a member to read more.

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jmaasaronson

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

brian robbins

Inside Paramount’s CEO Shuffle: A New Digital Future or Next Acquisition Target? | Analysis
Hollywood After 9/11

How 9/11 Changed Hollywood – And Is ‘Still Grappling’ With the Terror Attacks 20 Years Later
Rob Gronkowski

NBC’s 2021 NFL Kickoff Game Grows Audience 20% From Last Year
Tom Brady

How the NFL Has Bucked Recent Ratings Trends | Chart
pentagon 9/11

Inside the Pentagon’s Secret Post-9/11 Summit With Hollywood A-Listers (Exclusive)
Lucifer

‘Lucifer': Inside the Twice-Canceled Show’s Hell of a Ride to a Heavenly End
ABC Women of 9:11

ABC’s ‘Women of 9/11’ Special Ranks Behind Just ‘AGT’ and ‘Big Brother’ in Total Viewers
TIFF Toronto Film Festival Curtain Raiser Split

Toronto Market Preview: Demand Is High but Films Are Scarce Due to COVID and Pre-Festival Sales
nielsen logo large

Nielsen CEO Admits ‘We Haven’t Been Perfect’ Following Suspension of Ratings Accreditation
elizabeth holmes

Can Elizabeth Holmes’ Domestic Abuse Defense Work in Theranos Fraud Trial? | Analysis
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America

This Year’s Box Office Is Still Off by 72% From 2019 – Can Fall Bring a Turnaround? | Charts