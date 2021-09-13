Ratings: ‘Melrose Place’ Reunion on Fox’s ‘Fantasy Island’ Is a Bust on First NFL Sunday

CBS’ ”Big Brother“ puts up its biggest Sunday audience of Season 23

Due to the nature of live sports, the below preliminary numbers for NBC, CBS and Fox are subject to significant adjustment (especially NBC’s) and should not be considered accurate until final data comes in later Monday. The numbers do not include out-of-home viewing data.

Fox’s much-promoted “Melrose Place” reunion episode of “Fantasy Island” didn’t put up dream ratings for the broadcast network on Sunday, the first NFL Sunday of the season, according to initial Nielsen data.

NBC was first in ratings with a 3.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 11.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. Those ratings and total viewer tally were put up by the “Sunday Night Football” game between the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams and the NFL pre-game show that aired before it, which together filled up 7-11 primetime.

CBS was second in ratings with a 1.3 rating and in viewers with 6.7 million. Following an NFL overrun, “60 Minutes” at 7:30 scored a 1.7 and 9.6 million viewers. At 8:30, “Big Brother” earned a 0.9 and 4.2 million viewers. Drama encores followed.

Fox was third in ratings with a 0.8 and fourth in viewers with 3 million. Following an NFL overrun and post-game show “The OT,” the “Masked Singer”/”Alter Ego” sneak peek special at 8 had a 0.7 and 2.4 million viewers. The “Melrose Place” reunion episode of “Fantasy Island” (a show that normally airs Tuesdays at 9/8c) at 8:30 settled for a 0.4 and and 1.9 million viewers. A comedy repeat followed.

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.4 and third in viewers with 3.4 million. At 7, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” managed a 0.4 and 3.9 million viewers. At 8, “Celebrity Family Feud” had a 0.5 and 4.1 million viewers. “The Chase” at 9 got a 0.3 and 3.2 million viewers. “To Tell the Truth” at 10 settled for a 0.3 and 2.6 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1 and in viewers with 585,000, airing the “MTV Video Music Awards” as part of a ViacomCBS simulcast on multiple networks throughout all of primetime.