Tom Brady

Getty

How the NFL Has Bucked Recent Ratings Trends | Chart

by | September 10, 2021 @ 11:35 AM

Being a touch down is a real touchdown these days
tony maglio ratings report banner

Are you ready for some football? The broadcast TV channels sure are.

The NFL’s 2021 regular season officially kicked off Thursday night at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, when the defending Super Bowl LV champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, defeated “America’s Team,” the Dallas Cowboys, 31-29 on NBC. As per usual, the telecast absolutely dominated in Nielsen’s TV ratings.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

pentagon 9/11

Inside the Pentagon’s Secret Post-9/11 Summit With Hollywood A-Listers (Exclusive)
Hollywood After 9/11

How 9/11 Changed Hollywood – And Is ‘Still Grappling’ With the Terror Attacks 20 Years Later
Lucifer

‘Lucifer': Inside the Twice-Canceled Show’s Hell of a Ride to a Heavenly End
ABC Women of 9:11

ABC’s ‘Women of 9/11’ Special Ranks Behind Just ‘AGT’ and ‘Big Brother’ in Total Viewers
TIFF Toronto Film Festival Curtain Raiser Split

Toronto Market Preview: Demand Is High but Films Are Scarce Due to COVID and Pre-Festival Sales
nielsen logo large

Nielsen CEO Admits ‘We Haven’t Been Perfect’ Following Suspension of Ratings Accreditation
elizabeth holmes

Can Elizabeth Holmes’ Domestic Abuse Defense Work in Theranos Fraud Trial? | Analysis
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America

This Year’s Box Office Is Still Off by 72% From 2019 – Can Fall Bring a Turnaround? | Charts
Bachelor in Paradise

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Heats Up in Ratings

Are Fears Over Facebook and Other Big Tech Companies Overblown? | Video
substack chris best

How Substack CEO Chris Best Sees Newsletters as a Way to Defend Press Freedom