Love After Lockup

WE tv

WE tv’s ‘After Lockup’ Franchise Has Locked Up Lots of Ratings Love

by | August 20, 2021 @ 11:15 AM

Insert your own conjugal visits joke here
tony maglio ratings report banner

TV viewers are in love with WE tv’s hit series “Love After Lockup,” which ends its third season tonight, and its spinoff series “Life After Lockup.” It just took them one (relatively short) season to figure that out.

From the seven-episode Season 1 to the 14-episode start to Season 2 (dubbed 2A), “Love After Lockup’s” overall audience soared 77%, from an average of 663,000 viewers per episode to 1.174 million, according to Nielsen’s Live + 3 Day data. The franchise has been a pretty steady performer since then, which makes it an outlier — in a good way — in the current TV-viewing landscape where most shows see a steady erosion of audience over time.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

‘Coroner’ Season 3 Premiere Is Not Totally DOA in Total Viewers
shang-chi

Inside Film Critics’ Struggle Over In-Person Screenings During COVID-19
House Calls with Dr. Phil

Ratings: ‘House Calls With Dr. Phil’ on CBS Settles for 1.8 Million Viewers in Debut
hulu disney

How Hulu’s Success Could Prove Costly for Disney
Superman and Lois

Ratings: ‘Superman & Lois’ Rises With Season 1 Finale
michael moore

Why Michael Moore Is Launching a Substack: ‘A Lot of People Are Desperate for the Truth’
Hotel Transylvania Transformania

As ‘Hotel Transylvania 4’ Skips Theaters for Streaming, Will More Family Films Follow?
The White Lotus Death

‘The White Lotus’ Finale Draws 1.9 Million Multiplatform Viewers, Up 59% From Prior Week
new summer tv show ratings broadcast

11 New Summer Broadcast Shows Ranked by Viewers, From ‘When Nature Calls’ to ‘Wellington Paranormal’ (Photos)

Chris Harrison-Less ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Premiere Tops Monday Ratings, but Is 2nd in Total Viewers
jeopardy guest host ratings

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Hosts Ranked by Ratings: From Ken Jennings to LeVar Burton (Photos)