‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Hosts Ranked by Ratings: From Ken Jennings to LeVar Burton (Photos)

"Jeopardy!" just hasn't been the same since Alex Trebek's final episodes -- and neither have its ratings. OK, so that's a little unfair. The "Jeopardy!" ratings were of course boosted by interest in seeing Trebek off. And they stayed high due to the intrigue of seeing someone other than Trebek -- initially, legendary champion Ken Jennings -- host the popular quiz program. While the Nielsen numbers for the Sony Television game show have since tapered off a bit, "Jeopardy!" has still topped all other syndicated series most weeks since Trebek's final bow.
TheWrap has ranked all the "Jeopardy!" guest hosts by their average rating.
This, too, is a bit unfair, as the highest ratings of 2021 were all pretty frontloaded for the first guys. Again, that's just the nature of public fascination after Trebek iconically hosted the show for 36 years.