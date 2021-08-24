We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Hosts Ranked by Ratings: From Ken Jennings to LeVar Burton (Photos)

And yes, Mike Richards

| August 24, 2021 @ 8:35 AM
jeopardy guest host ratings

Jeopardy

Alex Trebek

"Jeopardy!" just hasn't been the same since Alex Trebek's final episodes -- and neither have its ratings. OK, so that's a little unfair. The "Jeopardy!" ratings were of course boosted by interest in seeing Trebek off. And they stayed high due to the intrigue of seeing someone other than Trebek -- initially, legendary champion Ken Jennings -- host the popular quiz program. While the Nielsen numbers for the Sony Television game show have since tapered off a bit, "Jeopardy!" has still topped all other syndicated series most weeks since Trebek's final bow.

TheWrap has ranked all the "Jeopardy!" guest hosts by their average rating.

This, too, is a bit unfair, as the highest ratings of 2021 were all pretty frontloaded for the first guys. Again, that's just the nature of public fascination after Trebek iconically hosted the show for 36 years.

Jeopardy Levar Burton

Rank: 15
Host: LeVar Burton
Dates: July 26, 2021 - July 30, 2021
Average Rating: 4.4*

*Show was re-titled "Jeopardy-Olym" to reflect the extra layer of competition from the Tokyo Olympics.

Rank: 14
Host: David Faber
Dates: Aug. 2, 2021 - Aug. 6, 2021
Average Rating: 4.5*

*Show was re-titled "Jeopardy-Olym" to reflect the extra layer of competition from the Tokyo Olympics.

Robin Roberts

Rank: 13
Host: Robin Roberts
Dates: July 19, 2021 - July 23, 2021
Average Rating: 4.7

George Stephanopoulos Jeopardy

Rank: 10 (tie)
Host: George Stephanopoulos
Dates: July 12, 2021 - July 16, 2021
Average Rating: 4.8

Savannah Guthrie Jeopardy

Rank: 10 (tie)
Host: Savannah Guthrie
Dates: June 14, 2021 - June 25, 2021
Average Rating: 4.8

Sanjay Gupta Jeopardy

Rank: 10 (tie)
Host: Dr. Sanjay Gupta
Dates: June 28, 2021 - July 9, 2021
Average Rating: 4.8

Jeopardy Anderson Cooper

Rank: 9
Host: Anderson Cooper
Dates: April 19, 2021 - April 30, 2021
Average Rating: 5.0

Rank: 6 (tie)  
Host: Mayim Bialik
Dates: May 31, 2021 - June 11, 2021
Average Rating: 5.1 

Rank: 6 (tie)
Host: Dr. Oz
Dates: March 22, 2021 - April 2, 2021
Average Rating: 5.1

Rank: 6 (tie)
Host: Buzzy Cohen
Dates: May 17, 2021 - May 28, 2021 (2021 Tournament of Champions)
Average Rating: 5.1

Joe Buck Jeopardy

Rank: 5 (tie)
Host: Joe Buck
Dates: Aug. 9, 2021 - Aug. 13, 2021
Average Rating: 5.2

Jeopardy Bill Whitaker

Rank: 5
Host: Bill Whitaker
Dates: May 3, 2021 - May 7, 2021
Average Rating: 5.2

Rank: 4
Host: Katie Couric
Dates: March 8, 2021 - March 19, 2021
Average Rating: 5.5

aaron rodgers jeopardy

Rank: 3
Host: Aaron Rodgers
Dates: April 5, 2021 - April 16, 2021
Average Rating: 5.6

Mike Richards

Rank: 2
Host: Mike Richards
Dates: Feb. 22, 2021 - March 5, 2021
Average Rating: 5.9

'Jeopardy!' Star Ken Jennings Apologizes for 'Bad Tweets': 'I Screwed Up, and I'm Truly Sorry'

Rank: 1
Host: Ken Jennings
Dates: Jan. 11, 2021 - Feb. 19, 2021
Average Rating: 6.0