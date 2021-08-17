We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

11 New Summer Broadcast Shows Ranked by Viewers, From ‘When Nature Calls’ to ‘Wellington Paranormal’ (Photos)

And everything in between

and | August 17, 2021 @ 10:36 AM
new summer tv show ratings broadcast

Fox/ABC/NBC

new summer tv show ratings broadcast
Fox/ABC/NBC

With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network.

 

Click through our gallery to see how 11 freshman broadcast television shows performed in terms of total viewers for their Summer 2021 debuts.

The CW

Rank: 11    •   Show: "Wellington Paranormal"   •   Net: The CW  •   Total Viewers: 218,000   •   These are not (para)normal numbers -- not even for The CW, and not even for an imported series.

The CW

Rank: 10    •   Show: "Republic of Sarah"   •   Net: The CW  •   Total Viewers: 464,000   •   Don't secede just yet with these kinds of numbers.

HouseBroken
Fox

Rank: 9    •   Show: "Housebroken"   •   Net: Fox  •   Total Viewers: 994,000   •   Probably not enough house(holds), and possibly too broken.

Small Fortune - Season 1
NBC

Rank: 8    •   Show: "Small Fortune"   •   Net: NBC  •   Total Viewers: 1.472 million   •   To keep the title puns going here, this one got the "small" part correct, at least.

Fantasy Island S1
Fox

Rank: 7    •   Show: "Fantasy Island"   •   Net: Fox  •   Total Viewers: 2.053 million   •   Not exactly dream numbers here for the reboot.

The Celebrity Dating Game
ABC

Rank: 6    •   Show: "Celebrity Dating Game"   •   Net: ABC  •   Total Viewers: 2.751 million   •   ABC execs probably weren't in love with these numbers, but enough for a second date.

Capital One College Bowl - Season 1
NBC

Rank: 5    •   Show: "Capital One College Bowl"   •   Net: NBC  •   Total Viewers: 2.802 million   •   Peyton Manning makes another Top 5.

Superstar Whitney Houston
ABC

Rank: 4    •   Show: "Superstar"   •   Net: ABC   •   Total Viewers: 2.881 million   •   Not "super," not a "star," but good enough for August.

Wayne Brady
CBS

Rank: 3    •   Show: "Secret Celebrity Renovation"   •   Net: CBS  •   Total Viewers: 3.010 million   •   Just like HGTV's "Celebrity IOU" -- including the Nielsen success.

NBC

Rank: 2    •   Show: "Family Game Fight"   •   Net: NBC  •   Total Viewers: 3.388 million*   •   Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell sure put up a fight -- and benefitted from a big lead-in -- but it was not enough for No. 1.

*Series premiere followed Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony; actual time-period premiere received 2.613 million viewers.

ABC

Rank: 1    •   Show: "When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren"   •   Net: ABC  •   Total Viewers: 3.692 million   •   Nature called, and Helen Mirren answered.