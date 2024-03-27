Darren Star Leaves Paramount for Overall Deal at Universal TV

Darren Star has inked a multi-year overall deal with Universal TV, the Universal Studio Group division announced Wednesday.

The prolific TV creator, who has developed series “Sex and the City,” “Emily in Paris” and “Beverly Hills, 90210,” has left Paramount Global, where he previously held an overall deal. Under the new deal with Universal TV, Star will develop and produce broadcast and streaming series exclusively with Universal Studio Group division.

Under his deal at Paramount, Star created Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff-led “Younger,” which ran on TV Land and Paramount+ for seven seasons, as well as “Emily in Paris,” which is produced in associated with MTV Entertainment Studios. “Emily in Paris,” which is led by Lily Collins, is gearing up to release its fourth season on Netflix.

“Donna Langley inspires me with her vision and passion for storytelling, and I’m excited to work with Pearlena Igbokwe and the Universal Television team,” Star said in a statement. “I am thrilled to embark on this new creative partnership with NBCUniversal, where I will have the unique ability to develop shows for the internal portfolio, including Peacock, as well as outside platforms and networks.”

“Darren is a singular voice who has created signature shows for multiple networks and platforms since the beginning of his career, from the hills of Beverly to the streets of NYC to the Champs-Elysees,” Universal Studio Group chairman Igbokw added. “As we think about the talent we want to bring to the studios, Donna and I often talk about brand-defining storytellers, and Darren is one of the few brand names whose stories have entertained television audiences for over three decades. We look forward to championing his remarkable vision.”

Over the course of his career, Star has crafted several successful franchises, including “Beverly Hills, 90210” and its spin-off “Melrose Place” on Fox, as well as “Sex and the City” and its Max reboot “And Just Like That…,” which has been renewed for a third season on the streamer.

Star is represented by Jay Sures, UTA, Sam Fischer, Ziffren Brittenham LLP and ID.