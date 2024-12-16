Menendez Family Lawyer Accuses D.A. Nathan Hochman of Working Against the Brothers

In a letter written to Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman and obtained by TMZ, Menendez family lawyer Bryan Freedman says, “There is concern however that your process of gathering information from the victims has been unfair.”

Freedman added that “instead of wanting to meet with the victim’s family members that can share their own personal experiences of years watching and speaking directly with Lyle and Erik, you chose to meet with Milton Anderson’s attorney first … It does not make any sense to my client.” Anderson is the brother of Kitty Menendez, the mother of Erik and Lyle.

“I thought that when you were ready to meet or talk to the victims that you would want to meet or hear from the victims that knew Lyle and Erik best over the past 30 plus years of incarceration,” Freedman continued. “Instead of that happening, I was very surprised to read that you had instead spoken with the attorney who represented the one family member who did not interact with Erik and Lyle over these past 30-plus years.”

Freedman added that Anderson “has no personal knowledge of how Lyle and Erik have behaved while incarcerated” and also cannot “opine on whether they are a threat to society since he has not interacted with them in any way.”

“Was it Kathy Cady (Anderson’s lawyer) that you met with on behalf of Milton Anderson?” Freedman continued. “If so, how was the meeting arranged with Kathy Cady? Did she support your campaign for office? Did her support of your campaign or her writing a published op-ed give Milton Anderson any advantage to be able to have his attorney meet with you?”

On Wednesday Hochman transferred Deputies Nancy Theberge and Brock Lunsford, who petitioned a judge to grant parole to Erik and Lyle Menendez, from the case. In October, Theberge and Lunsford submitted a 57-page filing that attested the “overwhelming” evidence of the Menendez brothers’ rehabilitation in prison should result in a resentencing, which would immediately make them eligible for parole.

In January, Mark Geragos, another lawyer for the brothers, will ask Judge Michael Jesic to consider a resentencing.