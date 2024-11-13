Threads Will Start Showing Ads in Early 2025 | Report

Meta is planning on putting ads on Threads, its rival to X, “early next year,” according to a Wednesday report from The Information.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company is looking to monetize the app sooner than anticipated, after Threads crossed the 275 million user mark during Q3.

Ads from a “small number” of companies will hit Threads starting in January, the report said. It’s unclear if it’ll be a global rollout or if ads will only be seen by users in particular markets.

Meta did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

On Meta’s Q3 earnings call last month, Zuckerberg said Threads — which launched as a social posting app to counter Elon Musk’s X — now has 275 million monthly users. That’s up 37.5% from the second quarter, when the company said Threads was approaching 200 million monthly users.

CFO Susan Li, on the company’s earnings call, said Threads has seen healthy growth in the U.S. and overseas markets including Taiwan. At the same time, Li said, “We don’t expect Threads to be a meaningful driver of 2025 revenue.”

Threads enjoyed modest growth in the week following the election. The app has 11 million daily active users in the U.S., according to data shared with TheWrap by market research company Sensor Tower on Wednesday. That represents nearly a 7% jump from a month prior, when Threads had 10.3 million DAUs in the States.

The app has been the go-to spot for a number of media pundits who are upset with Musk after his preferred candidate, Donald Trump, won the election last week.