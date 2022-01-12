Following the death of beloved “Full House” star Bob Saget on Jan. 9, MeTV is adding reruns of the 1990s hit sitcom to its roster a month earlier than scheduled.

On Sunday, Jan. 16, the network will showcase fan-favorite episodes spotlighting his character, talk show host and widowed father of three Danny Tanner, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. ET/PT.

“MeTV was planning to introduce ‘Full House’ to our schedule in February, pairing it with another timeless family, the Bradys and their bunch,” said Neal Sabin, vice-chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co on Wednesday. “Now our plans are to introduce ‘Full House’ this weekend as a tribute to the beloved Bob Saget, aka ‘America’s Dad.’ Watching the series takes on new meaning for fans of the program, with viewers from all generations able to come together and celebrate Bob in his most memorable TV series.”

The sitcom will begin airing in its regular day and time on Sunday, Jan. 23 from 2pm-4pm ET/PT, and present a Valentine’s Day-themed 12-episode marathon from noon-6 p.m. ET/PT on Feb. 13.

Created by Jeff Franklin, “Full House” aired on ABC from 1987-1995 for eight seasons and 192 episodes.

The original series costarred John Stamos as Danny’s Elvis-obsessed brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis and Dave Coulier as his childhood best friend, stand-up comedian Joey Gladstone, who both helped him take care of his three daughters, D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen).

In 2016, a sequel series, called “Fuller House,” debuted on Netflix. It ran through 2020.