With shock and sadness, Hollywood is saying goodbye to Bob Saget, as Orlando police have confirmed the death of the “Full House” star at the age of 65.



For eight years, Saget played the widowed father of three daughters on one of the most beloved family sitcoms of all time before using his clean-cut reputation on “Full House” to launch a second career as an ironically raunchy stand-up comedian. He later returned to the role that made him famous on a sequel series, “Fuller House,” that ran on Netflix from 2016 to 2020.



Among those commemorating Saget is his longtime co-star John Stamos, who played Danny’s brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis. “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” Stamos tweeted. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Candace Cameron Bure, who grew up on “Full House” next to Saget, also expressed her deep grief. “I don’t know what to say,” she tweeted alongside an enoji of a broken heart. “I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much. — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022

“Bob Saget achieved the highest levels of success within the network sitcom format, becoming one of the genre’s most recognizable and beloved stars,” Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center said in a statement. “At the same time, he plied his craft as a standup comedian for decades, staying true to his own authentic comedic voice — which was bold, boundary pushing, and always provocative.”



“I know that people lose loved ones, good people, every day. No one gets a pass. But the loss of Bob Saget hits deep,” tweeted Jason Alexander. “If you didn’t know him, he was kind and dear and cared about people deeply. He was the definition of ‘a good egg’. Too soon he leaves.”



Gilbert Gottfried tweeted that he was “still in shock” over Saget’s sudden passing, having spoken with him on the phone just days ago. Kat Dennings, who starred alongside Saget on the short-lived 2001 sitcom “Raising Dad,” said he was “kind and protective” and “the loveliest man.”



Read more reactions from Hollywood on Saget’s passing below:





Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022

RIP Bob Saget. Everything I start to write about him just feels inadequate. He is universally loved. I am so grateful he was my friend. — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) January 10, 2022

I know that people lose loved ones, good people, every day. No one gets a pass. But the loss of Bob Saget hits deep. If you didn’t know him, he was kind and dear and cared about people deeply. He was the definition of “a good egg”. Too soon he leaves. #RipBobSaget — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 10, 2022

Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad. — marc maron (@marcmaron) January 10, 2022

Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family. — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more. pic.twitter.com/TM8r1hzCfO — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) January 10, 2022