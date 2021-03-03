Michael B. Jordan’s John Kelly unleashes hell in the first trailer for Amazon Studios’ “Without Remorse,” based on the novel by Tom Clancy. Watch the video above.

“He is more dangerous and effective than any man we had in the field,” Kelly’s friend and former SEAL team member Lt. Commander Karen Greer says in the trailer.

Kelly, meanwhile, is all business: “There is something inside me that I can’t turn off, there is a part of me that wont stop for anything. No remorse.”

Amazon in Talks to Acquire Michael B Jordan's 'Without Remorse' From Paramount

Kelly was previously played on screen by Willem Dafoe in 1994’s “Clear and Present Danger,” and by Liev Schreiber in 2002’s “The Sum of All Fears.”

Amazon’s “Without Remorse” is currently planned as part of a series to be followed by an adaptation of Clancy’s “Rainbow Six.” The series will mark the second ongoing production based on Clancy’s characters and concepts, following Amazon Prime’s “Jack Ryan,” which stars John Krasinski.

The synopsis for “Without Remorse” is as follows:

In a war-torn region of Syria, an elite team of Navy SEALs led by Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) rescues a CIA operative taken hostage by ex-Russian military forces. Three months later, in apparent retaliation for his role in the mission, Kelly’s pregnant wife Pam (Lauren London) is murdered in the U.S. by a squad of masked Russian assassins. Despite being shot multiple times himself, Kelly manages to kill all but one of the attackers before being rushed to the hospital. Meanwhile in Washington D.C., Kelly’s friend and former SEAL team member Lt. Commander Karen Greer (Jodie Turner-Smith) meets with CIA agent Robert Ritter (Jamie Bell) and Secretary of Defense Thomas Clay (Guy Pearce) to discuss their response options. Leaked news of Russia’s unprecedented attack on American soil has caused the already-strained relations between the two nations to sour further. If something isn’t done soon the result could be a full-scale war.

“Without Remorse” is directed by filmmaker Stefano Sollima (“Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” “Gomorrah,” “ZeroZeroZero”). The series will be released on Amazon Prime on April 30.