Lionsgate has unveiled the ten actors who will play the Jackson 5 as kids and adults in Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming biopic “Michael,” with Juliano Krue Valdi playing Michael Jackson as a child.

Valdi will be joined in the younger Jackson 5 cast by Jayden Harville, Jaylen Lyndon Hunter, Judah Edwards and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, who will respectively play Michael’s brothers Jermaine, Marlon, Tito and Jackie.

The adult Jackson 5 cast will consist of Jamal R. Henderson as Jermaine, Tre Horton as Marlon, Rhyan Hill as Tito and Joseph David-Jones as Jackie. They will be joined by Jaafar Jackson, who was previously announced in the lead role as his famous uncle.

“The truly epic nature of this film required a total of ten actors with the talent to portray the Jackson 5 through the years,” producer Graham King said. “I’m thrilled to bring this extraordinary group of actors and performers to worldwide audiences in this film.”

Production is already underway on “Michael,” which will be released by Lionsgate in the U.S. and by Universal overseas on April 18, 2025. Other cast members include Colman Domingo and Nia Long as the Jackson brothers’ parents, Joe and Katherine, as well as Miles Teller as John Branca, Jackson’s longtime manager and executor of his estate after the pop star’s death in 2009.