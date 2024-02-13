Lionsgate and Universal released the first look at Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in the upcoming biopic “Michael” on Tuesday. See the photo, which re-creates “Man in the Mirror” from Michael’s 1992 – 1993 Dangerous Tour, above. “Michael” is slated to hit theaters on April 18, 2025.

The photo was captured by Kevin Mazur, a photographer who documented Jackson over the years and was one of the last photographers to shoot Jackson before he passed, during the rehearsals for the “This Is It” concerts. (Jackson died during that rehearsal period.) He is now the first to photograph Jaafar Jackson, who is Michael’s nephew (he’s Jermaine’s son), embodying the King of Pop.

“​​When I arrived for my first day on the set of this movie, I was so excited – it was like the first time I went on tour to shoot Michael Jackson,” said Mazur in an of. “When I walked onto the set, I felt like I’d gone back in time and I was walking into the stadium to shoot the tour. Seeing Jaafar perform, I thought, ‘Wow, it is Michael.’ The way he looks and acts, his mannerisms, everything – he’s Michael Jackson. For anyone who didn’t have the chance to see Michael perform live during his lifetime – this is how it was.”

“With Jaafar, every look, every note, every dance move is Michael,” said producer Graham King in an official statement. “He embodies Michael in a way that no other actor could.”

Director Antoine Fuqua added in an official statement, “We have assembled an incredible team of artists for this project – hair & makeup, costumes, cinematography, choreography, lighting, everything – and some who knew and worked with Michael are reuniting for this film. But most importantly, it’s Jaafar who embodies Michael. It goes beyond the physical resemblance. It’s Michael’s spirit that comes through in a magical way. You have to experience it to believe it.”

Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International have slated the worldwide release for April 18th, 2025. The film is now in production.