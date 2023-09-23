Michael Caine Mocks Intimacy Coordinators on Set: ‘In My Day You Just Did the Love Scene and Got on With It’

At 90 years old, actor Michael Caine has experienced quite a lot in his life. The father and grandfather has plenty to say about those experiences in a new interview with the Daily Mail in which he discusses, among other topics, the #MeToo movement and the growing use of intimacy coordinators on set. After expressing surprise at the job title for those who coordinate intimate scenes between actors, Caine explained, “In my day you just did the love scene and got on with it without anyone interfering. It’s all changed.”

Caine was joined in the interview by fellow actor John Standing, who agreed that things are different these days — but emphasized that they are each trying to learn as much as they can. The two have a total of seven grandchildren who all play a big role in that education, but noted that doesn’t mean it’s fun.

When it comes to learning new-to-him language that’s not considered offensive, “I try, but it’s hard. I like to learn from friends who are younger than me.”

Both Caine and Standing agree that spending time with people who are younger than them helps keep them mentally sharp and engaged. Their grandchildren are important in their lives, so much so that Caine says they’ve given him a reason to live as long as possible.

“You want to go on living because they are so much a part of you, and you want to live forever to see what they do with their lives,” Caine explained. “You just want to keep going.”

Both actors are starring in the upcoming film “The Great Escaper,” which tells the story of Bernard Jordan, who set out toward Normandy at the age of 89 without telling anyone where he was going. He soon found himself dubbed the Great Escaper in news reports about his disappearance.