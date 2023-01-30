Michael Jackson’s Nephew Jaafar Jackson to Play Late Singer in Antoine Fuqua Biopic

Michael Jackson’s 26-year-old nephew Jaafar Jackson has been tapped to play his famous uncle in Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming biopic about the King of Pop, “Michael,” Lionsgate announced on Monday.

“Jaafar embodies my son. It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers,” said Katherine Jackson.

“I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael,” said the film’s producer Graham King. “It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role. I am beyond thrilled that he has come on board to portray his uncle and cannot wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson.”

“It’s incredibly exciting to watch Jaafar bring Michael to life,” said Fuqua. “There was such a spiritual connection when I first met Jaafar, who has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera.”

“Michael” will begin principal photography later this year. It will be produced by King and the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain. The screenplay is by “Gladiator” scribe John Logan. King and Logan previously collaborated on Martin Scorsese’s “The Aviator.”