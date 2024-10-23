Michael Kelcourse, a regular on Bravo’s “Southern Charm” as star Patricia Altschul’s longtime friend and Butler, has died at age 71.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Michael, who left us yesterday morning in Sarasota,” Altschul wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “More than just a devoted butler, he was a trusted friend, confidant and member of our family for over 20 years.”

Kelcourse, who was lovingly known as Michael the Butler during his time of “Southern Charm”, retired from his Charleston-based butler position following Season 7 after suffering a stroke in 2021. He experienced another stroke weeks before his death, per Bravo.

Altschul’s son and co-star Whitney Sudler-Smith also penned a tribute to Kelcourse on Wednesday.

“RIP Michael Kelcourse, aka ‘Michael the Butler,’ a member of the family and a true legend. You will be missed,” he wrote on Instagram.

Altschul detailed how she came to hire Kelcourse in 2004 in her 2017 memoir “The Art of Southern Charm,” in which she stated it was the “best thing I could have done.”

The series matriarch ended her tribute post by saying she’s committed to keeping Kelcourse in her memories.

“I will be devoting this week to remembering Michael,” she wrote. “I know he meant so much to so many of you, as he did to us. He will be greatly missed.”

Kelcourse died from complications stemming from his second stroke and a spinal cord injury, according to a CaringBridge page on his behalf: “In the years following his February 2021 spinal injury, he remained extraordinarily good-natured about the cruel twist of fate. As hope of recovery dwindled here, Michael focused on blessings there. A profound inspiration for all who crossed his path.”