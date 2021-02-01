Go Pro Today

Michael Rapaport Trolls AOC as She Recounts Her Experience During the MAGA Riot

“I’m not going to let it happen again to our country,” AOC says about the insurrection Trump incited

| February 1, 2021 @ 10:12 PM
In a video on Instagram Monday, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recounted her harrowing experience during the Capitol riot incited by Donald Trump on Jan. 6. But among the thousands of people watching was actor and comedian Michael Rapaport who, for some reason, took issue with her depiction of events.

So, while AOC described what she saw and heard during the deadly uprising, Rapport peppered the comments on the video with derisive rhetorical questions and dismissively exasperated reactions.

Among the details shared by AOC in the new video, which you can watch here, she said she and her staff took shelter in the office of fellow Democrat Katie Porter and remained there for hours. At one point, AOC said she could hear someone nearby yell repeatedly, “where is she? Where is she?” “This is the moment where I thought everything was over,” she said. “I thought I was going to die.”

It turned out to be a Capitol police officer trying to locate people and take them to a secure location, but, AOC said, the larger context made it terrifying. “This man came at us with so much hostility, that, that [her aide] was sizing him up, and didn’t know if he was going to have to fight him,” she continued. “That is how that is how, aggressive, the situation was in that moment, and we couldn’t even tell, we couldn’t read if this was a good situation or a bad situation.”

Well, Michael Rapaport didn’t care for any of this. He has of course beefed with her on social media before, telling her “do something [and] stop playing games” in a July video, and in September accused her on Twitter of ignoring shootings in New York, where they both live. But on Monday, he seemed to reject what she was saying flat out.

“BE CRITICAL THINKERS,” he commented at one point. “Have you seen the Capitol Police man that was in your office since?” said later.

Meanwhile, AOC continued to talk, telling viewers that while sheltering in Porter’s office, she ran numerous scenarios through her head, including what do we do if the building explodes.”

That got Rapaport all riled up. “Explodes? Nobody was in the building when Katie was drinking coffee,” Rapaport said. He also added, “Crazy thoughts? NOBODY was in the building yet.”

AOC also described that she said were breaches of protocol by officers, adding to the chaotic situation, recounted the moment when she could tell the mob outside was close to breaking in, and called out Republicans who oppose impeaching Trump for his role in the insurrection, promising supporters “I’m not going to let it happen again to our country.”

AOC didn’t interact with her commenters however, so we have no idea whether or not she saw Rapaport’s complaints. But a whole lot of other people did, and were quick to call out Rapaport (who says he’s a Democrat and made headlines during the Trump administration for his creative attacks of the former president) for his remarks.

Check out some reactions to Rapaport’s comments below.

 

 

