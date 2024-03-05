Michelle Slavich Exits Netflix as VP of US Publicity

Michelle Slavich, the Vice President of U.S. Publicity, Events and Publishing for Netflix, is departing the streaming giant, TheWrap has learned.

Slavich has been with the company for more than three and a half years. Her departure comes as she looks forward to the opportunity to pursue roles with the global scope she’s had at previous companies.

“Since joining Netflix, Michelle has brought fresh thinking and creativity to our publicity and events work,” Rachel Whetstone, Netflix’s Chief Communications Officer, said in a statement to press. “I will miss her willingness to take bold bets and her strong work ethic, and wish her all the best for the future.”

“The last three and a half years have been among the most rewarding of my career,” Slavich said in a statement. “I leave here to pursue a new opportunity with a global scope, and am incredibly grateful and will always look back at my time at Netflix fondly.”

While at Netflix, Slavich managed the PR teams for both series and film. This included efforts surrounding events, influencer outreach and Netflix’s photo and AV studio. She was also instrumental in creating the streamer’s global fan event TUDUM as well as launching its digital publishing vertical, TUDUM.com, and the company’s podcasting arm. The companion website offers news and exclusive behind-the-scenes features and interviews about Netflix originals.

Prior to joining Netflix, Slavich served for over two years as the EVP of Global Publicity and Strategy at Warner Bros. In this role the oversaw the film publicity and awards campaigns for Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema globally. Before that, Slavich served for five and a half years as the Head of Entertainment Communications and Publicity for YouTube, which is owned by Google. During her time with the company, she helped launch three subscription services including YouTube TV as well as the global debuts of YouTube Music and YouTube Premium.

But Slavich really got her start in the television world at NBC Universal. She started as a Manager for Broadcast Publicity before moving up to Director of Publicity and finally Vice President of Publicity before she left the company in 2012.