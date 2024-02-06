New Regency has appointed Laura Delahaye as the production company’s newest head of domestic television.

Joining New Regency from Netflix, Delahaye will oversee the company’s slate of TV projects and will report to New Regency chairman and CEO Yariv Milchan as well as Natalie Lehmann, who serves as president of motion pictures and television.

“Adding Laura’s expertise to our team is an instrumental step as we continue to grow our footprint in the television space,” Milchan said of Delahaye’s hiring. “Her keen eye for identifying great stories and cultivating relationships with talent will only fortify our growing slate of television, and Natalie and I are thrilled to have her on board.”

At Netflix, Delahaye served as director of overall deals, UCAN, and was instrumental in the development and launch of Mike Flanagan’s latest series “The Fall of the House of Usher,” “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Ozark” Seasons 3 and 4. She also focused on development and production for series deriving from overall deals, including Jason Bateman’s “Aggregate” and Brad Falchuk’s “Teley-Vision,” as manager of global originals, while also helping launch series like Marvel’s “The Punisher” and “Luke Cage” and several later seasons of “Bloodline,” “Sense8” and “The Haunting of Hill House.”

“New Regency is one the most exciting companies in television today, with both a rich legacy and strong momentum thanks to its recent successes and compelling slate of upcoming series,” Delahaye said in a statement. “I look forward to building upon the division’s strong recent growth and expanding a library that includes some of the best works of the last few decades.”

Delahaye’s appointment marks Lehmann’s first hire since she was elevated to her new role as president of motion pictures and television in December.

New Regency’s TV slate currently includes Donald Glover and Maya Erskine-led “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” which recently premiered Feb. 2 on Prime Video, as well as upcoming Netflix drama series “Man on Fire,” which is written by Kyle Killen.