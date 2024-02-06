‘The Real Housewives,’ ‘Murder She Wrote’ and ‘The Lone Ranger’ Coming to Pluto TV as Part of New NBCU Deal

Several NBCUniversal shows are going to be coming to Pluto TV, the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) streaming service, as part of a new deal between the two companies.

Starting on Tuesday and rolling out through the end of February, past seasons of popular reality shows including “The Real Housewives” and “Top

Chef” will be available to stream on Pluto TV as dedicated FAST channels. Additionally, “GolfPass” and “NBC Sports” is also coming to Pluto for spots fans, and “American Greed” and “Lockup” are coming to the streamer for true crime fans.

Pluto will also offer FAST channels dedicated to NBCU library series such as “Little House on the Prairie,” “The Lone Ranger” and “Murder, She Wrote.” Classic Universal monster movies will also be made available as will genre-based action and crime content.

NBC and Telemundo local FAST channels will launch on Pluto TV later this year.

“NBCUniversal and Pluto TV’s FAST partnership offers a powerful opportunity to distribute our vast portfolio of premium content to new audiences,” Amy Geary, senior vice president of NBCUniversal Content Distribution, said in a press release. “These channels will deliver quality programming from some of the most notable brands in television and create value for our distributors and advertisers.”

“Pluto TV is continuing to build upon our relationship with NBCUniversal by bringing even more of their legendary and award-winning titles to the platform,” Amy Kuessner, executive vice president of programming for Pluto TV, said in a press release. “We know Pluto TV audiences have a strong affinity for genres like crime, drama and reality, and we are excited to offer our viewers so many channels from the NBCUniversal library in these categories and more.”

Altogether, 14 new NBCU channels will join Pluto TV as part of this new deal. The FAST offering already has several NBCU channels including NBC News NOW, TODAY All Day, Dateline 24/7 and Sky News International.

A full breakdown of the now-available FAST channels is below: