Visitors to the bathrooms at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas this weekend will be greeted with mirrors decorated with classic “Real Housewives” quotes, and stalls featuring trivia questions inspired by the intricate universe of Bravo’s reality TV programming — along with product samples and coupons presented by Clorox, one of almost two dozen sponsors of the network’s annual BravoCon fan extravaganza.

“We have every square inch of this thing sponsored,” Sari Feinberg, NBCUniversal’s SVP of marketing, content partnerships and advertising told TheWrap ahead of the three-day event, which is expected to host 25,000+ people beginning Friday.

BravoCon’s debut in Las Vegas this year, after two years in New York City, follows in the footsteps of Star Wars Celebration and Comic-Con, fan conventions that have monetized male-skewing shows for years.