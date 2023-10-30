To quote “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay, it’s all happening at BravoCon 2023!

The NBCUniversal cable network’s annual fandom event will be held this week at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas from Nov. 3-5. BravoCon will feature 20 brand sponsors, alongside emerging and talent-owned businesses at the Bravo Bazaar, the on-site marketplace that fans can also peruse online.

“From one singular cable network to a multi-platform empire, Bravo continues to drive the cultural zeitgeist, delivering fresh content that fuels fan love for the brand and welcomes new consumers into the community. Bravo’s fandom is one that is unlike any other, with fans so passionate they will travel thousands of miles for a chance to take a selfie with their favorite housewife or listen in to producers share the best kept secrets behind their most-beloved franchise,” Josh Feldman, NBCUniversal’s global chief marketing officer of advertising and partnerships, said in a statement.

“That is why BravoCon is so powerful. We are delivering a one-of-a-kind weekend for our audiences and advertisers to embed themselves directly into the Bravoverse,” he added. “With our phenomenal brand partners, who have been collaborative, innovative and completely Bravofied — we are able to provide more opportunities for fans to connect, interact and engage with all that Bravo has to offer. Through partnership, we have elevated this year’s event to an all-consuming Bravoholic experience that would not be possible otherwise.”

The experiences include an opportunity to be transported to the Hamptons with a “Summer House”-inspired set. Visitors can also sample delicious pairings from the pop-up experience of Something About Her — the highly anticipated Los Angeles-area sandwich shop teased on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“For BravoCon 2023, our entire division has created never-been-experienced-before activations with our brand partners so fans can journey through the event as a series of surprise and delight moments, while also delivering the Bravo fandom across platforms,” added Jamie Cutburth, NBCUniversal’s executive vice president of creative partnerships and advertising. “For the last 7+ months, our team has brainstormed, crafted and forged deep connections between our brand partners’ goals, our talent and the storylines of our shows to deliver the most immersive experience into the Bravosphere yet. I’m beyond excited for Bravoholics in-person and at home to watch what happens in Vegas all weekend long!”

Check out the 20 brand sponsors below, followed by the 36 Bravolebrity-owned businesses that will set up shop at the Bravo Bazaar.

Brand Sponsors

Amazon Freevee

Freevee is inspiring fans to browse and connect to their favorite Bravo franchises, like Bravo’s “Top Chef” and “The Real Housewives,” through scannable onsite QR codes at the Bravoland Museum, where attendees can relive some of the best TV moments with curated artifacts.

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival is docking in Las Vegas to quench Bravhoholics’ thirst with a high seas-inspired concession bar throughout BravoCon weekend, featuring two specialty Carnival cocktails, The Mule and The Revved Up Mojito Martini. Plus, through shoppable signage, on-the-ground attendees can get their hands on a special offer for a lavish vacation.

Clorox

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the messiest of them all? Presented by Clorox, fans can spill tea and celebrate the messiest moments in Bravo history in the BravoCon bathrooms! Look for mirrors sporting unforgettable Bravo quotes, stalls featuring “The Real Housewives” trivia, product samples and opportunities to unlock coupons and exclusive shopping offers.

DoorDash

Did someone say cheese(-gate)? DoorDash is delivering fans the ultimate Bravopalooza experience, serving “Real Housewives of New York’s” Erin Lichy and Brynn Whitfield’s perfect pairing of wine, cheese and charcuterie. Plus, Bravoholics can mingle with their favorite Bravolebrities, take home their very own cheese-gate inspired gifts, and explore the DoorDash app and website through on-site scannable signage.

Hilton

Hilton is giving VIP ticketholders an outlet to unwind, sip on bespoke apéritifs, and catch up with their favorite Bravolebrities all weekend long. As part of the VIP Lounge sponsored by Hilton, BravoCon attendees can make their dream stay a reality by tapping into QR codes within the lounge to sign up for the brand’s award-winning guest loyalty program, Hilton Honors.

JUVÉDERM

In a custom-built Bravo Bazaar booth, JUVÉDERM Collection of Fillers is combining the magic of aesthetics with the riches of Sin City, giving fans an opportunity to redeem exclusive offers and explore the benefits of the brand’s rewards program, Allē.

Lay’s – PRESENTING SPONSOR

Lays is back again as a presenting sponsor and bringing Bravoholics a moment they’ve all been waiting for: An exclusive pop-up experience of “Vanderpump Rules” Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s highly anticipated sandwich shop, Something About Her. Lay’s and the Bravo duo are bringing two icons together that were born cool: potato chips and delicious sandwiches. Fans can enjoy Lay’s-infused food and cocktail recipes, talent appearances, must-capture photo opportunities, and the chance to try an exclusive Lay’s potato chip flavor inspired by the Something About Her menu, while supplies last.

Nexxus

Nexxus is showing up this year with interactive ways for fans, both at the event and at home, to explore products from the brand’s Unbreakable Care collection, through BravoCon’s Shoppable Microsite! With shoppable content on social, digital, linear and streaming featuring “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’” Kyle Richards, hair care fanatics everywhere can achieve salon quality results backed by science from the palm of their hands. Plus, during a BravoCon Live! with Andy Cohen, Nexxus will be featured in a ShoppableTV integration, powered by NBCUniversal Checkout.

Shark Beauty

Shark Beauty is helping fans get reunion-ready alongside “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay and “Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard– in a hands-on, glam room experience featuring the brand’s hair styling tools, FlexStyle, SpeedStyle and SmoothStyle. After trying out each one, interested fans can take photos on the reunion couches and purchase their favorite product to be shipped directly to their homes.

State Farm – PRESENTING SPONSOR

State Farm is bringing the sunshine and good neighbor vibes to the Bravohood at BravoCon this year as a returning presenting sponsor. Visitors will be transported to the Hamptons for some much-needed R&R as they create their own custom friendship bracelets, lounge by the pool and capture Instagrammable moments featuring “Summer House” inspired props. For the first-time ever, State Farm will ensure fans don’t miss a beat of the weekend’s fun — and the drama — with “The BravoCon Morning Show,” a daily livestream via Bravo’s TikTok handle, and “The Best of BravoCon Recap Show” that will stream exclusively on Peacock in the days following the event. Both shows will be hosted by Bravo’s Daryn Carp and “Summer House” stars Paige Desorbo and Amanda Batula, with special appearances from Jake from State Farm.

Studs

Studs is rolling up to Caesars Forum with its one-of-a-kind, Studs on Wheels trailer, where fans will be able to dive into the ultimate Earscaping exp(ear)ience with options to get ear piercings at BravoCon and purchase limited-edition Earscape sets such as a “Never Fly Coach” Set, “Tres Amigas” Set and “House Daddy” Set, all inspired by the Bravosphere.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty is joining our favorite Bravolebrities from the 90210, during a panel where the ladies of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will reveal all the secrets of the latest season. Plus, fans can opt in to unlock exclusive geotargeted commerce-enabled content, distributed in partnership with ACTV8me.

Wayfair

Wayfair will debut four custom-built, interactive lounge areas: “Your Home for Housewives,” where fans will have a chance to explore different home styles, take part in photo opportunities and take in the entire BravoCon Vegas experience like their favorite housewife. The destination will showcase four sought-after cities including — Beverly Hills, Miami, New York and Salt Lake City — with an array of expertly curated spaces for each city, special co-branded giveaways and sweepstakes, and scannable QR codes that allow fans to shop Wayfair’s products. Plus, in partnership with some of the Real Housewives themselves, including — Garcelle Beauvais, Meredith Marks, Dr. Nicole Miller and Sonja Morgan — those in attendance can step into an immersive video booth experience utilizing AR technology to capture their very own housewife tagline to share across their social media handles.

Wendy’s

Chill out with Wendy’s and “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s” Lisa Barlow on BravoCon’s Live Stages all weekend while enjoying Paloma-inspired drinks, made with VIDA Tequila, and samples of the iconic Frosty. Since Wendy’s knows a thing or two about having the freshest beef in the game, America’s favorite redhead will be bringing a whole new meaning to “beefing” during a special episode of “BravoCon Live! With Andy Cohen.” Using a gamified ShoppableTV integration, ticket holders and Bravo fans at home can scan, order and enjoy Frosty time with their fresh Bravo beef.

Yoplait

Yoplait is all about those real moments, which the ladies of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” and “The Real Housewives of New York” will bring during two sponsored panels where Bravoholics can unlock a branded giveaway. Plus, through an integrated mention spotlight, Yoplait will appear within a special episode of E!’s “The Rundown.”

Talent-Owned Businesses at the Bravo Bazaar

Three dozen Bravolebrities will be a part of the Bravo Bazaar.

Caroline Stanbury (Caroline Stanbury, “The Real Housewives of Dubai”): apparel, accessories, home accessories The Sis Kiss (Marysol Patton, “The Real Housewives of Miami”): sunglasses utilizing microsite Farm to Glam (Julia Lemigova, “The Real Housewives of Miami”): apparel, accessories, and food. On-site sampling such as Farm to Glam Guava Jam with a cookie, also available on microsite. Namaste B$tches (Teresa Giudice and Melissa Pfeister, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”): apparel, available on microsite. Brynn Whitfield (Brynn Whitfield, “The Real Housewives of New York City”): apparel with merchandise quoting Brynn “date his dad,” available on the microsite EMwear by Emily Simpson (Emily Simpson, “The Real Housewives of Orange County”): apparel Meredith Marks (Meredith Marks, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”): jewelry and food, on-site sampling and microsite Loverboy (Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, “Summer House”): alcoholic beverage and merch, on-site sampling and microsite Wild Rose Beauty (Whitney Rose, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”): beauty products, on-site sampling and merch available on microsite She By Sheree (Sheree Whitfield, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”): apparel, hoodies, joggers, athletic wear Madison LeCroy – Aminolean (Madison LeCroy, “Southern Charm”): non-alcoholic beverage, apparel, energy drinks with on-site sampling and microsite Jennifer Aydin (Jennifer Aydin, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”): beauty & skincare, jewelry, beauty pillow Block and Inc (Rod Razavi, “Southern Charm”): Apparel, accessories, hats, utilizing microsite Real for Real (Shannon Beador, “”The Real Housewives of Orange County”): apparel, nutritional supplements, on-site sampling and microsite Countess Luann (Luann de Lesseps, “The Real Housewives of New York City”): apparel, accessories, greeting cards, sunglasses, Cooking with Miss Quad (Quad Webb, “Married to Medicine”): food seasoning Ayan Beauty (Ayan Pillot/Chanel Ayan, “The Real Housewives of Dubai”): makeup, microsite Sutton (Sutton Stracke): apparel and accessories, microsite Toya Bush Harris – Elorum Skin Care (Toya Bush-Harris, “Married to Medicine”): beauty, skincare, soaps, serums, cleansers, on-site sampling and microsite James Kennedy Merch (James Kennedy, “Vanderpump Rules”): apparel, microsite The Boujie Mama and Boujie Kidz (Danielle Cabral, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”): apparel, accessories for kids, microsite Total Ship Show (Malia White, “Below Deck”): apparel, microsite Bachboss (Ramona and Avery Singer, “The Real Housewives of New York”): apparel and travel with info kit of bachelorette planning, apparel available on microsite Tres Amigas (Vicki Gunvalson, “The Real Housewives of Orange County”): apparel, shot glasses Captain Sandy Yawn (Sandy Yawn, “Below Deck”): books, microsite Erika Jayne (Erika Jayne, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”): apparel, accessories, microsite Give Them Lala (Lala Kent, “Vanderpump Rules”): apparel, accessories, microsite Onyi Home Essentials & Happie Eddie (Wendy Osefo, “The Real Housewives of Potomac”): apparel, fragrance, home accessories, microsite Good as Gold Vinyl (Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, “Vanderpump Rules”): Record available on microsite Sewing Down South (Craig Conover, “Southern Charm”): apparel, accessories, pillows, aprons, kitchenware Trophop (Austen Kroll, “Southern Charm”): apparel, alcoholic beverage Mezacalum (Erin Lichy, “The Real Housewives of New York City”): alcoholic beverage, sampling and selling via NBCU QR code Bluestone Manor Bourbon (Dorinda Medley, “The Real Housewives of New York City”): alcoholic beverage, accessories, on-site sampling Marlo Hampton (Marlo Hampton, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”): coffee table book, t-shirts, pillow Tom Sandoval (Tom Sandoval, “Vanderpump Rules”): apparel

As part of the Bravo Bazaar and a new BravoCon Shoppable Microsite, NBCUniversal is collapsing the purchase funnel and bringing opportunities to emerging and talent-owned businesses from retail to CPG for fans everywhere to discover the latest brands, learn about their favorite Bravolebrities’ products, and have full access to the Bravo-approved shopping epicenter. Additionally, BravoCon content will be available to stream on Peacock, bravotv.com, and across Bravo-owned social channels as well as YouTube.

Be sure to visit TheWrap for full coverage from BravoCon this week.