Peacock subscribers will have access to BravoCon’s most in-demand panels, including “Vanderpump Rules,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and BravoCon’s first shoppable panel, “Bravolebrity Shop-Off.”

As the official streaming home of BravoCon 2023, Peacock will house panels, talent interviews and other segments beginning Nov. 3, with new content landing through Nov. 10. The above three panels will be available to stream shortly after their BravoCon debut, only on Peacock.

The convention will take place from Nov. 3 through Nov. 5 at Caesar’s Forum in Las Vegas with over 165 Bravolebrities in attendance.

The “Bravolebrity Shop-Off” will feature a one-stop shop with some of Bravo’s top business mavens pitching their most beloved products. During the shop-off, viewers at home will have the chance to purchase the products featured via a QR code that will be displayed onscreen.

Throughout the weekend, Peacock will stream same-day content from BravoCon’s Bravoverse Live Stage featuring interviews with Bravo stars, straight from the heart of BravoCon.

All five episodes of “BravoCon Live With Andy Cohen!” will also premiere on Bravo beginning Nov. 5 and then stream the next day on Peacock.

In the days following BravoCon, Peacock subscribers will be able to stream must-see panels that include cast members from “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy,” “Summer House,” “Below Deck,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “Southern Charm” and others.

For more information on BravoCon, visit bravotv.com/bravocon.