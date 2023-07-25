‘RHONY’ Season 14 Premiere Scores Bravo’s 2nd-Highest Sunday Night Viewership of 2023 (Exclusive)

WrapPRO is free this week. See the inside scoops, expert analysis and exclusive data subscribers get daily. Click here for more information.

The “Real Housewives of New York City” Season 14 premiere locked down Bravo’s second highest Sunday night viewership of 2023, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The jam-packed night of July 16, which included the premiere of “RHONY” and a new episode of “Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake,” was the second most-watched Sunday evening of 2023 both among the key cable demographic among adults 18-49 and among total viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day linear figures — behind only Sunday, March 5, which aired “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 7 Reunion Pt. 3 alongside the series premiere of “SWV & XScape: The Queens of R&B.”

Kicking off with “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” at 8 p.m, the evening continued with “RHONY” at 9 p.m. “Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake” came next at 10 p.m. and “Watch What Happens Live” closed out the night at 10:30 p.m.

The night was also up 61% from the 2023 average linear demo viewership.

As Bravo debuted a new cast for the 14th installment of “RHONY,” the premiere brought in 1.7 million total viewers across platforms, including linear, digital and Peacock.

In the demo, the “RHONY” launch saw a 29% uptick in demo viewership across platforms when compared to Season 13’s average demo viewership 909,000. The Sunday night episode was also up 19% from the “RHONY” Season 13 premiere in terms of demo viewership.

“Crappie Lake,” which introduced a new side of “RHONY” alums Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan with its premiere on July 9, also scored big with the No. 2 most-watched Peacock premiere of any Bravo series within its first seven days on the streaming service.

Originally launching in March 2008 as the second “Real Housewives” series in the franchise — behind “The Real Housewives of Orange County” — “RHONY” featured staples like de Lesseps, Morgan, Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer through its thirteenth installment before its iteration was canceled. By October 2022, Andy Cohen announced the new cast members for the Big Apple reboot at BravoCon, which includes Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.