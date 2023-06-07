The May 30 Bravo telecast brought a total audience of 2.5 million in delayed viewing

The first reunion episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 13 hit the highest viewership the Bravo series has seen since 2019, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

As Bravo fans tuned in to watch the ongoing feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, the May 30 telecast brought in 2.5 million total viewers and 1.2 million viewers in the key demographic among adults 18-49 across all platforms, according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day figures.

In addition to becoming the most-watched Bravo episode of “RHONJ” in recent years, the first part of the Season 13 reunion also saw the highest demo viewership for the series since 2020 and became the most-watched episode of the series on Peacock to date.

The episode, which is currently available on Peacock alongside Part 2 of the reunion after it aired June 6 on Bravo, also scored big on social media with the highest social activity a “RHONJ” episode has seen this season. With 330,000 total interactions, the May 30 telecast also climbed to the No. 2 spot for the most social reality series of the day.

As expected, the first part of the reunion continued to shake up the tumultuous “RHONJ” season as the May 30 episode concluded with a shocking ending after Teresa revealed that she believes her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law Melissa were involved in a scheme that ultimately sent her to prison. An accusation that Joe, Melissa, other cast members and host Andy Cohen all found hard to believe.

After the first two parts of the reunion aired on May 30 and June 6, respectively, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 13 will wrap up with “Reunion Part 3,” premiering Tuesday, June 13, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Hailing from Sirens Media, an ITV America company, executive producers for “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” include Jordana Hochman, Sarah Howell, Mioshi Hill, Lauren Volonakis, Maggie Langtry, Lisa Levey. Andy Cohen also serves as an EP for “RHONJ.”