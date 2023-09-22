BravoCon, the annual convention celebrating all things Bravo, has announced the full programming schedule for the event, which is being held in Las Vegas from November 3-5, 2023.

Highlights include a screening of the “The Real Housewives of Dubai” Season 2 premiere, a choreography session with “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne (who recently had her own residency in Las Vegas), and two “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast panels.

Attendees can see the schedule at BravoCon2023.com or download the official BravoCon 2023 app in Apple and Google Play stores.

“Watch What Happens Live!” host Andy Cohen will tape five special episodes of “BravoCon LIVE with Andy Cohen!” at The Paris Theater including The Bravos – a night of glitz and glamour honoring Bravo’s most iconic stars and unforgettable awards. A full list of categories and nominees are forthcoming, along with details on how fans can vote for their favorite Bravolebrities beginning Oct. 5.

Bravo previously held its own awards show — The A-List Awards — in 2008 and 2009.

Bravolebrities from “Below Deck Mediterranean,” “Married to Medicine” and “Winter House” have been added to the guest line-up, which already includes talent from all current “Real Housewives” franchises, “Vanderpump Rules” and more.

The additions are:

· Luka Brunton (“Below Deck Mediterranean”)

· Tumi Mhlongo (“Below Deck Mediterranean”)

· Kyle Viljoen (“Below Deck Mediterranean”)

· Natalya Scudder (“Below Deck Mediterranean”)

· Dr. Alicia Egolum (“Married to Medicine”)

· Lateasha Lunceford (“Married to Medicine”)

· Phaedra Parks (“Married to Medicine”)

· Jason Cameron (“Winter House”)

· Casey Craig (“Winter House”)

· Rhylee Gerber (“Winter House”)

· Alex Propson (“Winter House,” “Below Deck Sailing Yacht”)

· Malia White (“Winter House”)

VIP ticketholders can experience the official BravoCon After Dark party on Saturday, Nov. 4 starting at 9 p.m., featuring some of your favorite Bravolebrities and other surprises. Open to ages 21 and over with venue and ticket details coming soon.

According to the official BravoCon 2023 website, all general admission and VIP tickets are currently sold out.

Lay’s and State Farm return to BravoCon as presenting sponsors for the second year, further elevating the fan experience and bringing to life interactive, custom build-outs, surprise Bravolebrity moments, and can’t miss content across platforms.