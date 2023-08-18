“Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss is not part of the BravoCon 2023 lineup that was revealed Friday morning. The former pageant queen and Scandoval participant has not been filming the Bravo reality show — currently in production for eleventh season — and appeared this week on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast to speak out against the network.

Among her claims, Leviss says she has not “seen a penny” after the highly-rated tenth season that focused on her secret relationship with costar Tom Sandoval, who was in a long-term relationship with Ariana Madix. On Friday, Leviss announced she has no plans to return to reality TV and has a “no contact” policy with her former castmates.

Frankel is also not part of the BravoCon lineup, which moves from New York to Las Vegas this year.

Also notably absent from the confirmed list is “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Mary Cosby, who rejoins the cast for the upcoming fourth season. The list of attendees may be subject to change.

BravoCon is an annual convention that connects with their favorite reality stars. Confirmed talent, known as “Bravolebrities,” will participate in a series of show and mash-up panels, fan photo experiences, meet and greets, activations and host booths at the Bravo Bazaar shopping experience with much more. BravoCon’s programming schedule and additional Bravolebrities are set to be announced soon.

BravoCon takes place Friday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 5, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

Andy Cohen of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta“: Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards Ross, Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills“: Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke “The Real Housewives of Dubai“: Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury “The Real Housewives of Miami“: Guerdy Abraira, Kiki Barth, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen “The Real Housewives of New Jersey“: Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Fessler, Rachel Fuda, Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs “The Real Housewives of New York City“: Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield

Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Brynn Whitfield, Andy Cohen, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank and Jenna Lyons at The Rainbow Room in New York City on July 12, 2023. (Cindy Ord/Bravo)