“Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss is not part of the BravoCon 2023 lineup that was revealed Friday morning. The former pageant queen and Scandoval participant has not been filming the Bravo reality show — currently in production for eleventh season — and appeared this week on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast to speak out against the network.
Among her claims, Leviss says she has not “seen a penny” after the highly-rated tenth season that focused on her secret relationship with costar Tom Sandoval, who was in a long-term relationship with Ariana Madix. On Friday, Leviss announced she has no plans to return to reality TV and has a “no contact” policy with her former castmates.
Frankel is also not part of the BravoCon lineup, which moves from New York to Las Vegas this year.
Also notably absent from the confirmed list is “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Mary Cosby, who rejoins the cast for the upcoming fourth season. The list of attendees may be subject to change.
BravoCon is an annual convention that connects with their favorite reality stars. Confirmed talent, known as “Bravolebrities,” will participate in a series of show and mash-up panels, fan photo experiences, meet and greets, activations and host booths at the Bravo Bazaar shopping experience with much more. BravoCon’s programming schedule and additional Bravolebrities are set to be announced soon.
BravoCon takes place Friday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 5, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.
- Andy Cohen of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”
- “The Real Housewives of Atlanta“: Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards Ross, Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield
- “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills“: Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke
- “The Real Housewives of Dubai“: Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury
- “The Real Housewives of Miami“: Guerdy Abraira, Kiki Barth, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen
- “The Real Housewives of New Jersey“: Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Fessler, Rachel Fuda, Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs
- “The Real Housewives of New York City“: Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield
- “The Real Housewives of Orange County“: Taylor Armstrong, Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, Emily Simpson, Vicki Gunvalson
- “The Real Housewives of Potomac“: Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson Jordan
- “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City“: Lisa Barlow, Monica Garcia, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose
- “Vanderpump Rules“: Brock Davies, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Ally Lewber, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Lisa Vanderpump
- The “Below Deck” franchise: Captain Jason Chambers, Captain Lee Rosbach, Captain Glenn Shephard, Captain Kerry Titheradge and Captain Sandy Yawn; Kate Chastain, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Colin MacRae, Fraser Olender, Aesha Scott
- “Married to Medicine“: Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, Quad Webb and Dr. Simone Whitmore
- “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles“: Josh Altman, Heather Altman, Josh Flagg, Tracy Tutor
- “Southern Charm“: Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Rod Razavi, Shep Rose, Jarrett “JT” Thomas
- “Southern Hospitality“: Joe Bradley, Bradley Carter, Grace Lilly, Maddi Reese
- “Summer House“: Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Andrea Denver, Paige DeSorbo, Samantha Feher, Lindsay Hubbard, Chris Leoni, Kory Keefer, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, Danielle Olivera, Carl Radke
- “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard“: Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Amir Lancaster, Preston Mitchum
- “The Real Housewives of New Jersey Significant Others“: Bill Aydin, Joe Benigno, Nate Cabral, Frank Catania, Paulie Connell, John Fuda, Joe Gorga, Louie Ruelas
- Peacock’s “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy“: Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Kristen Taekman, and Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan also from “Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake“
- “Shahs of Sunset“: Reza Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Mercedes “MJ” Javid
- “Family Karma“: Amrit Kapai, Brian Benni, Vishal Parvani